What is Seth Rollins doing in Captain America: New World Order? Know his character

Seth Rollins has bagged his first role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The beloved WWE babyface will be playing a villain in the movie Captain America: New World Order, which is scheduled for a release in May next year. It will be the continuation of the television series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The Visionary will star alongside prominent Hollywood stars in notable MCU roles, such as Anthony Perkins (Captain America), Harrison Ford (President Thaddeus Ross), and Liv Tyler (Betty Ross). As for the plot, it is speculated that it will revolve around the government's distrust and political agendas against Captain America, a throwback to the Winter Soldier film.

Seth Rollins will seemingly play the role of a member of the Serpent Society in Captain America: New World Order. According to Marvel Comics lore, the Serpent Society is a crime syndicate led by a character named Sidewinder. They have a vast array of data, tools, weapons, and even medical insurance at their disposal.

Currently, Seth Rollins' role in the Serpent Society is unknown. There are a lot of characters in The Society, based on snake names such as Black Mamba, Anaconda, and Viper, and one such role could be handed to him in the future. He will be joining WWE legends such as Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Triple H (Blade Trinity) as MCU characters.

WWE star Seth Rollins has been involved with the movie industry before Captain America: New World Order

The fourth installment of the Captain America movie won't be the first time Seth Rollins will feature in a film. He formerly starred in the 2016 sci-fi comedy movie Sharknado: The 4th Awakens as AstroTech Lopez. Next year, he played the role of Brett in the action-horror film Armed Response.

Rollins has also provided voice work for animated films. He played Norm, a grey bulldog, and a meat delivery guy in Dog Gone Trouble. In his most recent film, Like a Boss, he played a supporting character named Byron. His most successful acting venture was his first, as the others received negative feedback and scores.

Given the hype generated by Marvel fans worldwide, Captain America: New World Order will definitely be a feather in his cap.

