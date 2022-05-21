5 Marvel-inspired ring gears of WWE Superstars

Cosplays are common in WWE as fans turn up at events dressed as their favorite superstars. However, several stars have done their fair share of cosplaying in notable pay-per-views by donning ring gear inspired by their favorite Marvel superheroes and villains.

Plenty of superstars have voiced their love for Marvel comic books and MCU over the years, and that's often reflected in their ring attire. There have been several occasions where the world has witnessed the entanglement of these two unique worlds, hyping up anyone who is a fan of both.

While there have been many instances in the past, this article dives into just five of the Marvel-inspired attires of WWE Superstars over the years. Let's take a look:

#5 Johnny Gargano as Ironman - NXT TakeOver: New York

Gargano showcases elements of Iron Man.

It's well-documented that Johnny Gargano is a huge Marvel fan, and on many occasions, he has cosplayed numerous characters.

However, he turned most heads over at Takeover: New York in 2019, where his attire resembled an Ironman suit. He added his own touch to the gear by positioning the Arc Reactor to create his signature smiley face icon.

In the event, Johnny Wrestling defeated Adam Cole to capture the vacant NXT Championship in a two-out-of-three falls match.

#4 Finn Balor as Venom

Finn Balor has made a name for himself by channeling his "Demon" alter-ego even prior to his WWE days.

Balor has sometimes paid homage to the Marvel Universe by using fine paint-work to transform himself into Venom and Carnage. He tweaked his signature body paint with a Venom-inspired look, thus intensifying the aura of the Demon King persona.

#3 Rey Mysterio as Mysterio - WrestleMania 35

Rey Mysterio has been drawing inspiration from many Marvel and DC characters for his ring gear for so many years. His cosplays have included Wolverine, Captain America, and The Joker, among others.

However, Rey Mysterio coming out as "Mysterio," his Marvel comic book namesake, at WrestleMania 35 against Samoa Joe was splendidly unforgettable. Despite his loss, the legendary Luchador stole the spotlight by channeling the classic Marvel villain in his attire,

#2 MVP as Black Panther - WWE Royal Rumble 2020

MVP ring-ready as the Black Panther.

After ten long years, MVP returned to WWE at Royal Rumble 2020, popping out as a surprise entrant at #12 in style.

MVP wowed the WWE Universe by donning a stunning gear visibly inspired by Marvel's Black Panther armor. Unfortunately, the "Wakanda Forever" intent didn't last long for him as he was tossed out of the ring by Brock Lesnar within 24 seconds.

#1 Seth Rollins as Thanos - SummerSlam 2018

Seth Rollins went all out to perfect his gear

One of the most memorable ring-gear cosplays was bestowed upon the WWE audience by Seth 'Freakin' Rollins on two different occasions.

Rollins debuted this particular gear at SummerSlam 2018, sporting the signature blue and gold color-schemed Thanos attire. He even customized one of his boots to resemble The Mad Titan's Infinity Gauntlet. In the pay-per-view, The Visionary defeated Dolph Ziggler to become the new Intercontinental Champion.

His victory and the Marvel homage were magnificent as they resonated pretty well with the fans of wrestling, MCU, and comic books.

