Is Seth Rollins the first WWE star to join the MCU?

It was recently shared that Seth Rollins is the newest WWE star to appear in the MCU as part of Captain America: New World Order as part of the Serpent Society. Fortunately, he is not the only superstar to have achieved something this major.

For those wondering, Seth Rollins is not the first WWE star to join the MCU or the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The most notable person is Dave Bautista (aka Batista) as Drax in the Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers films. Another star who played a role in a Marvel film was Triple H, who took on the role of Jarko Grimwood in the 2004 film Blade: Trinity.

Only a handful of details are available for the upcoming Captain America: New World Order film. It's the fourth installment in the Captain America movies and serves as a continuation of the 2021 miniseries The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Aside from The Visionary, stars like Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Harrison Ford, and more are part of the star-studded cast. The film's target release date is on May 2024.

Seth Rollins may not be the only WWE star who was set for a role in the MCU

It's not new to see superstars from the Stamford-based promotion visit or even fully transition to the big screen. The physical nature of their job and their ability to portray another character is a major plus, and it looks like many people in Hollywood recognize this.

In the past, it was reported by Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful that Marvel reached out to Damian Priest for a possible role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It was shared that he was asked to read for the role of Nomar or another member of the Talokan underwater kingdom, but it's unknown if The Judgment Day member went to the reading.

Another superstar who was said to have done business in the MCU is Seth Rollins' very own wife and fellow superstar Becky Lynch. According to Fightful Select, The Man's post-credit scene for Eternals was cut after it was deemed "too depressing." Still, the company was pleased with her performance.

Many fans and professionals consider Seth Rollins one of WWE's top stars and even in the sport in general. His ability to portray multiple characters throughout the years is something that will definitely be showcased in his upcoming major film.

Poll : 0 votes