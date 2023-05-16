Top WWE Superstar to feature in upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie

After leaked footage from the new Captain America movie set surfaced online today, it was seemingly confirmed that Seth Rollins would be a part of the film.

Over the years, The Visionary has sported various Marvel-themed ring gears for many of his matches. At SummerSlam 2018, he donned a blue-and-gold attire inspired by iconic Marvel villain Thanos.

Rollins will apparently play a role in Captain American: New World Order, as a video from the film's set in Atlanta has been making rounds online.

Over the years, many top WWE stars have crossed over to Hollywood, including The Rock, John Cena, and Batista. They have featured in successful films like Black Adam, Suicide Squad, and Guardians of the Galaxy, respectively.

Former WWE writer on Seth Rollins' current persona

The former Universal Champion has caught fans' attention in recent months, thanks to his flamboyant attires and catchy theme song.

Despite Seth Rollins' popularity, former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently had some strong words for him. On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo said the following about Rollins' wardrobe choices:

"I'm sitting there watching these two yahoos, Seth Rollins and Graves. Here's what I'm thinking. Do you guys go to clown college? Literally, bro, you look like clowns in a circus. It's bad enough that sometimes Rollins wears women's clothing out there. It's bad enough that you've now got both of them dressing like absolute clowns. That's where you're missing the reality." [25:30 - 26:11]

Seth Rollins is hoping to add more gold to his trophy cabinet on Saturday, May 27, in Saudi Arabia. He will face off against AJ Styles at Night of Champions to crown the new World Heavyweight Champion. Fans will have to wait to see which star will reign supreme.

