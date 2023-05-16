"Do you guys go to clown college?" - Former WWE writer lashes out at Seth Rollins; details major flaw with his gimmick (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Seth Rollins' outrageous wardrobe choices.

Seth "Freakin" Rollins was in a special interview segment with Corey Graves this week on RAW. The duo discussed The Visionary's early days in NXT, becoming the first-ever NXT Champion and making it big as part of the SHIELD. Rollins also spoke about the infamous "chair shot" and how he chartered a new path for himself after the faction's split.

On Legion of RAW this week, Russo reprimanded Rollins for looking like a "clown." He took issue with the former champion's wardrobe choices and claimed the latter often dressed like a woman. Russo felt that Graves was also emulating The Visionary this week, which made for bad television.

"I'm sitting there watching these two yahoos, Seth Rollins and Graves. Here's what I'm thinking. Do you guys go to clown college? Literally, bro, you look like clowns in a circus. It's bad enough that sometimes Rollins wears women's clothing out there. It's bad enough that you've now got both of them dressing like absolute clowns. That's where you're missing the reality." [25:30 - 26:11]

Seth Rollins will battle AJ Styles at Night of Champions 2023

Last week, Seth Rollins advanced as the finalist from the red brand in the World Heavyweight Championship tournament. He first defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and Damian Priest in a triple-threat match and then bested Finn Balor to advance to the finals.

On SmackDown, AJ Styles emerged as the finalist after taking down former world champions like Edge, Rey Mysterio, and Bobby Lashley.

The two megastars are set to collide later this month at WWE Night of Champions emanating from Saudi Arabia.

