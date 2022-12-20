Why did Becky Lynch's scene in Marvel's Eternals get cut?

WWE Superstars appearing on the big screen and in major movie franchises isn't something new. Becky Lynch was slated to appear in last year's Marvel release of Eternals. No doubt the RAW star would have definitely done a good job, but it looks like these plans were halted after some creative differences.

Earlier this month, it was reported by Fightful Select that The Man was part of the cast for the November 2021 Marvel film starring Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Ma Dong-Seok, and more. The RAW star was said to be present in the post-credits scene but unfortunately, fans weren't able to witness this.

According to the site, Marvel liked the performance of the former RAW Women's Champion. However, Becky Lynch's Eternals role was cut after sources reported that the scene was "too depressing." There were no additional reports as to what her role was or what transpired during the scene. Still, the entertainment company was very happy with her performance and she is still connected with them.

Another WWE star who almost appeared in a major Marvel movie franchise was Damian Priest for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The Judgment Day member was asked to read for the role of the film's antagonist Namor, or another member of the kingdom of Talokan. According to reports, it's unclear if he did show up for the reading.

Becky Lynch's Eternals role may have been cut, but she has appeared in other shows

It's no secret that due to her charismatic attitude and fan power, Big Time Becks is one of the stars that is made for mainstream media.

In her most recent acting role, she portrayed music icon Cyndi Lauper on Dwayne Johnson's NBC sitcom Young Rock. Not only did Becky Lynch look similar to Cyndi, but The Rock even praised her for her commitment and skills.

"Becky takes on the daunting and FUN task of playing the one and only - the icon Cyndi Lauper. I was right there for Becky’s audition and we were all very impressed at her high level commitment as an actor to become Cyndi Lauper. No easy task, but she worked her butt off and went all in - and crushed it. CAN’T WAIT for you guys to see Becky’s acting debut!!!"

Although fans weren't able to witness Becky Lynch in Marvel's Eternals, there's no doubt that it won't be her last project for the company.

