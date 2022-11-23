Which current WWE star was heavily considered for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is one of the biggest movies of the year and starred the likes of Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Dominique Thorne, and one of the fan-favorites, Tenoch Huerta, who played Namor, and more. As it turns out, WWE Superstar Damian Priest was supposed to be included in the cast.

Damian is currently at the RAW brand, where he is a member of The Judgment Day alongside Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio. The villainous group has crossed paths with AJ Styles and Edge, and at the moment with The O.C.

The former United States Champion is known to have a dominant and intimidating character, which might have been the reason why he was considered to play the role of the antagonist in the recent Marvel sequel.

According to reports by Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful, Damian Priest was asked to read for the role of Nomar or another featured member of Talokan, an underwater kingdom ruled by the film's antagonist.

However, there was no confirmation whether the RAW star did attend the reading, only that Marvel reached out.

If The Judgment Day member did portray Nomar in the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever film, he would be the second superstar to have landed a role in Marvel. The first was by Batista, who played Drax and is best known for The Guardians of the Galaxy films.

He would also be one of the WWE stars who played a comic book-based character alongside Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, John Cena, and more.

WWE personalities show support for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The recently released Marvel film was only released on November 11 of this year, and as of today, their worldwide box office has already hit $552.5 million.

Still, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is not the only comic book-based movie released recently. A few weeks prior, The Rock's DC movie Black Adam hit theatres but was ultimately beaten by the Marvel movie in numbers.

Despite this, the WWE legend said nothing but great things about Black Panther and congratulated them on their success.

The Great One wasn't the only WWE personality who shared their love for the film. The three members of The New Day, Naomi, Sasha Banks, and Jimmy Uso were also present during the red carpet.

What are your thoughts on Damian Priest potentially playing the antagonist in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever? Share your thoughts below!

Did you know Macho Man confronted a WWE Hall of Famer for looking at Elizabeth? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes