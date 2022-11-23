Black Panther: Wakanda Forever almost included a WWE Superstar.

WWE Hall of Famer Batista got his big break in Hollywood by landing the role of Drax the Destroyer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Almost a decade later, another superstar almost followed in his footsteps.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select), Damian Priest of The Judgment Day was asked to read for the role of Namor. Unfortunately, Sapp was unable to confirm if the read ever ended up taking place.

Namor was featured as one of the main characters in the Black Panther sequel and has a long, storied history in Marvel Comics dating back to 1939. Landing a role such as this could have been life-changing for Priest, and it's kind of a bummer to see it not come to fruition.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp



will have the story shortly for subscribers. A WWE star was considered for a big role in Black Panther Wakanda Forever FightfulSelect.com will have the story shortly for subscribers. A WWE star was considered for a big role in Black Panther Wakanda ForeverFightfulSelect.com will have the story shortly for subscribers. https://t.co/lWzuWGd72y

Multiple WWE Superstars have gone on to play roles in a superhero movie

While Batista has had a huge role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as part of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, several other WWE Superstars have done the same on a lesser scale.

Macho Man Randy Savage played the role of Bonesaw McGraw in the first Spider-Man movie back in 2002. While it was only for a few minutes, many fans look back upon this fondly as one of Savage's shining moments in Hollywood.

Two years later, Triple H played a vampire named Jarko Grimwood in Blade Trinity. Hunter's character didn't make it out of the movie alive.

On the flip side, in the DC Universe, both The Rock and John Cena have landed big roles in the form of Black Adam and Peacemaker in recent years. Both characters appear to play a significant role in the future of the DCEU under James Gunn.

Marvel Studios @MarvelStudios



Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: “For centuries, the Black Panther has unified Wakanda.”Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: #WakandaForever is the #1 movie in the world for the 2nd week in a row. Get tickets and experience it only in theaters: fandango.com/WakandaForever “For centuries, the Black Panther has unified Wakanda.”Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: #WakandaForever is the #1 movie in the world for the 2nd week in a row. Get tickets and experience it only in theaters: fandango.com/WakandaForever https://t.co/tsGBitFvyM

What are your thoughts on Damian Priest being asked to read for the role of Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever? Would you have liked to see this casting become a reality? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Did you know Macho Man confronted a WWE Hall of Famer for looking at Elizabeth? Details here.

Poll : Could you imagine Damian Priest as Namor in the MCU? Yes No 0 votes