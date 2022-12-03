Details on Becky Lynch Marvel role - Report

In 2021, reports surfaced that Becky Lynch was cast in a role for the Marvel movie franchise. More details in regards to the former RAW Women's Champion and the role have recently been revealed.

Lynch is no stranger to the screen. Aside from WWE, the star appeared in a well-received turn as music superstar Cyndi Lauper in the NBC series Young Rock, and also voiced the character Axehammer in the animated movie Rumble. The multi-time champion also made a cameo in drama series Billions as herself.

According to Fightful Select, Becky Lynch was indeed cast as a character in Marvel's Eternals, in a post-credits scene. Although Lynch's scene was said to be well-received by Marvel, her scenes were eventually cut from the movie. Fightful claimed that a source close to the situation described the scene as "too depressing".

Currently, the exact role that the four-time SmackDown Women's Champion was cast in for Marvel Eternals is unclear.

Becky Lynch recently made her return to WWE RAW

Following her big comeback match at Survivor Series: WarGames WWE Premium Live Event, Becky Lynch made her return to RAW this past Monday.

Coming off her huge win alongside the rest of Team Belair at the event, Lynch targeted Bayley and the rest of Damage CTRL at the start of the show. A huge brawl subsequently followed.

After the show, Bayley reacted to the events with a simple statement. Sharing a photo to Instagram, the former SmackDown Women's Champion said the following:

"Now you’re just somebody that I used to know,"

Over the years, Big Time Becks and Bayley have come to blows multiple times. A notable rivalry between the two took place during their days in NXT. Lynch had attacked Bayley to join forces with Sasha Banks to form Team B.A.E.

When Bayley returned to WWE alongside IYO SKY and Dakota Kai at SummerSlam, The Man aligned with Bianca Belair. However, this rivalry was put on hold when Lynch suffered a separated shoulder and had to take some time away to recover.

