Becky Lynch kicked off RAW and said that she was back and ready to slap the heads off of anyone who stood in her way. Bayley was out next and said that even though she puts herself at risk for the fans, she gets no appreciation from the WWE Universe.

WWE @WWE



#WWERaw Who says you need to be in the ring?! @BeckyLynchWWE has other ideas in mind! Who says you need to be in the ring?! @BeckyLynchWWE has other ideas in mind!#WWERaw https://t.co/746N3hVGyy

Becky was still in the middle of the crowd and called Bayley a loser before IYO SKY & Dakota Kai showed up, and the trio charged at her. Becky managed to defend herself with whatever she could find at hand and managed to take down Damage CTRL before officials came out to break it up.

WWE RAW Results (November 28, 2022): Rhea Ripley vs. Michin

Michin had the early advantage and locked in the Tarantula in the corner before sending Ripley outside the ring. Dominik ran a distraction early on and allowed Rhea to get back in control in the ring.

Rhea sent Michin into the ring post and locked in a hold before Michin hit a dropkick and a top rope DDT. Dominik tried to interfere once more, and Michin dragged him inside the ring before Rhea attacked her from behind.

AJ Styles rushed to the ring and attacked Dom before the rest of The Judgment Day, and The O.C. followed them out, and the match was called off due to interruptions.

Result: DNF

WWE @WWE



#WWERaw Leave it to @DomMysterio35 to stick his nose where it doesn't belong! Leave it to @DomMysterio35 to stick his nose where it doesn't belong!#WWERaw https://t.co/I0uBbL3EKd

Grade: C

The Judgment Day vs. The O.C. on RAW

WWE @WWE



Which team will pick up the win in this heated encounter? #TheOC takes on #TheJudgmentDay RIGHT NOW on #WWERaw Which team will pick up the win in this heated encounter? #TheOC takes on #TheJudgmentDay RIGHT NOW on #WWERaw!Which team will pick up the win in this heated encounter? https://t.co/dxKoxz3i1H

Balor and Styles kicked off the match, and the latter got a big bodyslam early on before tagging in Karl Anderson, who sent Finn into the ring post. Gallows came in with a suplex as The O.C. isolated Balor before he finally managed to tag in Priest.

The Judgment Day were in control after a break on RAW, and isolated Anderson and Dominik got a near fall off the three amigos. The match went outside, and Gallows sent Priest into the announcers' desk with a Spinebuster. Back in the ring, Michin and Rhea tagged in, and the latter was sent into the corner before Mia Yim hit a cannonball.

Gallows and Anderson were about to get the Magic Killer on Priest, but Dominik broke it up. AJ hit Priest with the forearm before Balor took Styles out. Michin took out Balor with a bodyslam before Rhea hit her with the Riptide and got the pin.

Result: The Judgment Day def. The O.C.

Grade: B

The Street Profits were back on RAW and ran into Alpha Academy backstage before setting up a match for later tonight.

The Bloodline was out next on RAW, and after Sami Zayn talked about them finally being on the same page, the team shared a group hug.

Kevin Owens interrupted the celebrations and said that he understood why Sami turned on him since he himself had done the same many times in his career.

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



#WWERAW "For the first time ever there are no cracks in the Bloodline baby!" "For the first time ever there are no cracks in the Bloodline baby!" 👀#WWERAW https://t.co/KMJi6XvW0v

KO said that he wanted nothing to do with Sami and Zayn agreed, saying that he didn't need him anymore because he has "family" now.

Owens said that he was glad that Sami was getting the recognition but reminded him that he would never be actually related to The Bloodline.

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



#WWERAW "You're not their real blood and you never will be." - KO to Sami "You're not their real blood and you never will be." - KO to Sami 👀#WWERAW https://t.co/DnLc19YgQb

Jey Uso fired back and said that he was going to defend Sami before he and KO booked a match for later tonight.

The Usos ran into Riddle and Elias backstage before agreeing to a tag title match for the near future on RAW.

The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy on RAW

Gable and Ford kicked off the match, and Dawkins was tagged in early on before getting a dropkick for a near fall. Ford came back in for a clothesline before Dawkins sent Gable and Otis outside, and Montez hit a big dive.

Back after a break on RAW, Otis was knocked off the apron before hitting a silencer on Gable. Otis came back and helped Gable get a big German suplex on Dawkins before Montez hit a bodyslam on Otis. Dawkins replied with a big slam before Ford got the Frog Splash on Gable for the win.

Result: The Street Profits def. Alpha Academy

Grade: B

United States champ Austin Theory was out next and called the WWE Universe stupid for not believing in him. He bragged about beating Lashley and Rollins before declaring that this was the 'Austin Theory era.'

Seth Rollins came out and told him to shut up before trying to taunt him into a fight. Theory said that he'd fight him, but on his own time, before walking out but then stood on the ramp and stared Rollins down from a distance while showing off his title.

The Miz was backstage with a bag of money and said that he had injured his hand once more. Adam Pearce was convinced that he was faking the injury and told The Miz that he had to face Lumis tonight.

Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz - Anything Goes match on RAW

Lumis took the Miz down early on and unloaded on him on the mat before smacking his head on the LED board on the apron over and over. Miz was sent into the barricades and the announcers' desk before tossing him off of it.

Miz was tossing whatever he could find at Lumis, but it barely slowed him down before Dexter set the A-Lister up on the table and hit an elbow drop, sending him through it.

Back in the ring, Miz ripped the covers off the turnbuckles before sending Lumis into it but managed to kick out. Lumis got a headlock in, and The Miz tapped out before Dexter walked out and signed the WWE contract, and took his big bag of money from Pearce.

Result: Dexter Lumis def. The Miz

Lumis was giving the money away to the crowd before Miz came back and attacked him, taking the money away. Johnny Gargano came out and hit The Miz with a superkick before returning the money to Lumis.

Grade: A

Candice LeRae vs. Dakota Kai on RAW

Kai got a massive boot to the face early on before missing a knee strike in the corner and hurting her knee. On the apron, LeRae hit a Flatliner before heading back in for a missile dropkick.

Back after a break on RAW, LeRae got a suplex for a near fall before they traded kicks. Kai got a Scorpion Kick for a near fall before LeRae got a Neckbreaker off the ropes before getting the win.

Result: Candice LeRae def. Dakota Kai

Grade: B

Bianca, Asuka, and Alexa were backstage and said that they were happy to put their rivalry with Damage CTRL behind them. Bliss looked preoccupied before RAW continued.

Kevin Owens vs. Jey Uso on RAW

Jey fled the ring early on, and KO sent him into the barricades before Solo stared Owens down at ringside. Back in the ring, Jey hit a big boot, sending Owens back outside.

Owens got a Swanton bomb, but Jey got his knees up. KO got a cannonball in the ring before Uso hit him with a hip attack in the corner. The two were trading fists before Jey unloaded on KO in the corner.

Owens came back with a takedown and went up the ropes before hitting a massive fisherman's suplex. Owens got the splash for a near fall before taking a superkick.

Owens missed the stunner and took another Superkick and then a third before managing to kick out. Jimmy Uso interfered and got kicked off the apron before Owens got the stunner in the ring for the win.

Result: Kevin Owens def. Jey Uso

Grade: B+

Episode rating: B+

We got the return of Becky Lynch on RAW while Kevin Owens picked a fight with the Bloodline. Dexter Lumis secured his spot on RAW, while Candice LeRae got a big win.

