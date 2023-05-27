Night of Champions: 3 major teasers from The Kevin Owens Show on SmackDown

The buildup to WWE Night of Champions peaked this week on SmackDown. The main event of the blue brand featured The Kevin Owens Show. The segment brought Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn and The Bloodline face to face one final time before the May 27 premium live event.

Tensions between the two teams reached boiling point on the go-home SmackDown for Night of Champions. The WWE Universe also witnessed some interesting development with regard to the differences that continue to engulf The Bloodline.

Owens and Zayn used The Kevin Owens Show to exploit the differences within the top heel stable. The Usos interrupted Paul Heyman’s promo while he was hyping up the arrival of Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

Jimmy and Jey entered the ring and engaged in a war of words with the champions. Jimmy struck a nerve when he referred to himself as the Tribal Chief of the WWE tag team division. A livid Roman Reigns showed up and slapped the microphone out of the hands of The Usos.

An all-out brawl broke out between the heels and the babyfaces that ended with The Bloodline standing tall inside the ring. Despite the disappointing ending for the babyfaces, the champions did manage to sow the seeds of dissent within The Bloodline.

With that being said, let’s take a look at the three major teasers fans may’ve missed from The Kevin Owens show for the main event of WWE Night of Champions.

#1. The tag team titles aren’t going anywhere

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship from The Usos at WrestleMania 39. The best friends successfully retained their titles against Jimmy and Jey on an episode of SmackDown a few weeks later. Their loss prompted Roman Reigns to put himself and Solo Sikoa in line to challenge for the titles at WWE Night of Champions.

The main event of SmackDown this week has likely revealed the outcome of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match. The titles are staying with the champions irrespective of what the company wants fans to believe with their recent Instagram post featuring Roman Reigns.

#2. The Usos will influence the outcome of the match

The Usos have grown tired of Roman Reigns, and there are clear signs of that. The Tribal Chief continues to put the blame on Jimmy and Jey for his actions. He has humiliated them multiple times over their failure to bring back the tag titles to The Bloodline. It’s only a matter of time before the brothers turn their backs on The Tribal Chief.

Fans should expect Jimmy and Jey to show up at Night of Champions and influence the outcome of the match despite Paul Heyman telling the brothers otherwise.

The former tag team champions were clearly annoyed at Roman Reigns on The Kevin Owens Show this week on SmackDown. With that being said, it remains to be seen how exactly they will cost The Tribal Chief his first pinfall loss in more than three years.

#3. Jimmy Uso will turn face first

The character development in The Bloodline saga has been nothing but spectacular. The Kevin Owens Show this week on SmackDown took things up a notch. The episode did a great job of showcasing the brewing differences between Jimmy Uso and Roman Reigns. Jimmy has always been seen as the cool, calm, and collected Uso.

However, his recent actions on SmackDown have fans convinced he’ll be the first member of The Bloodline to turn his face or turn his back on Reigns. Fans can also expect a double turn at WWE Night of Champions this Saturday at the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia.

What are your predictions for Night of Champions? Let us know in the comments section below!

