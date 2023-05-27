Did a Bloodline member tease face turn ahead of WWE Night of Champions?

The Bloodline might not be at their full strength this Saturday at WWE Night of Champions. Paul Heyman told The Usos on today's episode of SmackDown that they won’t be needed in Saudi Arabia. Fans who watched the segment said they might’ve witnessed a face turn teased from a prominent member of the group.

The star in question is Jimmy Uso. The one-half of The Usos had a tense exchange with Roman Reigns on the latest episode of the blue brand. The Tribal Chief said Jimmy will acknowledge him. Jimmy’s mannerism during the segment reminded fans of the time he returned from injury during the pandemic era to help Jey take on their cousin.

Roman Reigns is looking to bring back the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships to The Bloodline this Saturday at Night of Champions. The Tribal Chief will team up with Solo Sikoa to take on Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in the main event of the Premium Live Event.

Reigns denied The Usos their bid to challenge for the titles they lost at WrestleMania 39. The brothers had already failed to regain the championships from Owens and Zayn on the April 28, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown.

Will The Bloodline finally implode at WWE Night of Champions?

Jimmy and Jey’s loss at WrestleMania 39 Night 1 didn’t sit well with Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief was extremely disappointed with The Usos after they attacked the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions last week on SmackDown.

A livid Reigns attempted to walk out of the ring only to accidently bump into Solo Sikoa. There were clear signs of fear on the Tribal Chief’s face as he immediately exited the ring. Backstage, Reigns told The Usos to get out of their locker room.

Will Jimmy and Jey cause The Bloodline to finally implode at Night of Champions? It remains to be seen.

