"WWE will be over after this" - Fans go wild over an edited picture of Roman Reigns possibly making history at Night of Champions 2023

Roman Reigns has arguably been the biggest star in WWE for over two years after he won the Universal Championship. However, fans are not happy with what could possibly happen in Saudi Arabia when The Tribal Chief could possibly end up holding four titles in the company.

Earlier this month, Roman Reigns returned to Friday Night SmackDown and addressed the Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens problem. The Tribal Chief decided to take matters into his own hands and got a title match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships as he teams up with Solo Sikoa.

Earlier today, WWE released an edited image of Roman Reigns holding all four titles after the event. The WWE Universe went berserk over the possibility of The Tribal Chief conquering the tag team division and making history as the only man to hold four different titles in the company at the same time.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Darkcurrse @darkcursse164 @WWE Do that, and watch how many viewers you'll loose. @WWE Do that, and watch how many viewers you'll loose.

This will be the first time in years that The Tribal Chief will go after the tag team titles in the company. It will be interesting to see what happens between The Bloodline and Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens at Night of Champions 2023.

Roman Reigns has previously won the WWE Tag Team Championships with his former rival

In 2012, Roman Reigns made his main roster debut after a short run with the developmental brand alongside Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose. The trio was called The Shield, and they immediately attacked John Cena and Ryback during their Triple Threat title match.

The Shield dominated the division and remained undefeated for a long time before losing to the team of Kane, Daniel Bryan, and Randy Orton on an episode of SmackDown. In 2013, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins were working in the tag team division. Meanwhile, Dean Ambrose went after the US title.

Reigns and Rollins won their first gold in the company at Extreme Rules 2013 when they defeated Daniel Bryan and Kane for the WWE Tag Team Championships. Earlier on the show, Dean Ambrose won the United States Championships from Kofi Kingston.

It's been over ten years since Reigns worked on the tag team division. It will be interesting to see if The Tribal Chief and Solo Sikoa can end Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens' run as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, which started at WrestleMania 39 Night One.

