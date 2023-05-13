SmackDown: Has Roman Reigns ever won the WWE tag team championship?

Roman Reigns made a shocking announcement on SmackDown this week. The Tribal Chief said he’ll team up with Solo Sikoa against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at Night of Champions.

May 27th won’t be the first time Roman Reigns will be in contention for the tag team titles. The SmackDown star is a former WWE Tag Team Champion with Seth Rollins. The duo captured the titles from Team Hell No at Extreme Rules 2013.

Reigns and Rollins successfully defended the WWE Tag Team Championship against various teams for the next several months. They finally dropped the titles to Cody Rhodes and Goldust in a No Disqualification match on the October 14, 2013, episode of Monday Night RAW.

At the upcoming Night of Champions premium live event Reigns will complete 1,000 days as Universal Champion. The Bloodline leader won the title in a triple threat match also involving Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt at Payback 2020.

Roman Reigns forces The Usos out of WWE Night of Champions

The entire Bloodline showed up for an in-ring promo segment on the latest edition of WWE SmackDown. Roman Reigns told Jimmy and Jey that they failed to reclaim the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship from Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Jey apologized to Roman on behalf of The Usos and requested The Head of The Table for another chance to bring the titles back in The Bloodline. Paul Heyman dropped a bombshell when he said that The Usos won’t be challenging for the tag team championship. Instead, it will be Reigns and Solo Sikoa against the champions in Saudi Arabia later this month.

The Tribal Chief said he’ll dedicate the win to the greatest tag team, The Wild Samoan. After the segment, The Usos were confronted by the lWO and a math was booked between the teams for WWE SmackDown next week.

