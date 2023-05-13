WWE Superstar confronts Bloodline members after they are left out of Night of Champions match by Roman Reigns

On the latest episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Latino World Order's Santos Escobar confronted The Usos (Jimmy and Jey) after Roman Reigns kicked them off the tag team title match at Night of Champions.

Reigns made his first appearance on SmackDown since the RAW after WrestleMania this week and had some words for The Bloodline's twins.

Last month, the former tag team champions were defeated in the main event of WrestleMania Night One before devoting a bout to Reigns and then lacking that match on the night of the WWE Draft on the blue brand.

After a heated promo, Paul Heyman announced that Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa would battle for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at Night of Champions.

Following this, The Usos met the LWO faction in a backstage segment. However, Santos Escobar took to Twitter to share their honest reactions towards Jimmy and Jey Uso after The Tribal Chief left them high and dry in the ring.

"No L. O. V. E. from your Tribal Jefe… L. W. O. 4Life," Escobar wrote.

Check out his tweet below:

The LWO member mocked The Usos as Roman Reigns showed no signs of love and respect for the twins. He also mentioned that his LWO faction is stronger than The Bloodline.

