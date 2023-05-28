Triple H breaks silence to congratulate new champion crowned at WWE Night of Champions 2023

WWE Night of Champions 2023 made history in Saudi Arabia when two top stars added their name to the history books to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. Triple H broke the silence to congratulate the new champion, Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, after his monumental win.

Last month, Triple H introduced a new World Heavyweight Championship, which went to Monday Night RAW after Roman Reigns was drafted to Friday Night SmackDown.

Today, AJ Styles and Seth Rollins met in the finals to become the new World Heavyweight Champion of the Modern Era. In the end, The Visionary won the title in Saudi Arabia at WWE Night of Champions 2023.

After the match, Triple H entered the ring with the title to hand it to the champion. Later, Hunter broke his silence and congratulated the new World Heavyweight Champion in his recent tweet.

"History made. An incredible “Freakin” match to kick off an epic #WWENOC. Congratulations to your new World Heavyweight Champion @WWERollins," tweeted Triple H.

During the event, Rollins stated that he would appear on RAW with the title every week. It will be interesting to see who is the first challenger to Rollins' new World Heavyweight Championship.

What are your thoughts on Seth Rollins' win at WWE Night of Champions 2023? Sound off in the comment section below.

