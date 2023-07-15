Legendary WWE Tag Team to reunite after 999 days for Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns?  Rules of engagement prediction

The tale of The Bloodline has been getting more riveting with each passing day, spellbinding fans with its epic storytelling. Jey Uso and Roman Reigns are on the verge of tearing each other apart to seek vengeance. The turmoil that has been going around the Samoan brothers is likely to culminate in a match at SummerSlam in Detroit.

There have been rumors that the higher chiefs of the Anoa'i family, Afa and Sika, could return to WWE after 999 days to provide a verdict on the family drama. The two WWE legends were last seen at Hell in a Cell 2020, where they appeared after the match between Jey Uso and Roman Reigns and proclaimed Reigns as the Tribal Chief.

Therefore, their return could play a significant role in the ongoing storyline and could definitely unfold unimaginable things. With Paul Heyman talking about "rules of engagement" this week on SmackDown, it left a whirlpool of speculations about the return of the WWE's legendary Tag Team.

Afa and Sika have been the pioneers of the Samoan clan and could add layers to the ongoing storyline of his bloodline members. Moreover, they could be part of a stipulation between Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso at SummerSlam this year. It will be interesting to see how things unfold in the coming weeks.

Decoding the "Rules of Engagement" between Jey Uso and Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso in the ring

Paul Heyman announced this week on SmackDown that Roman Reigns will return next week to discuss the rules of engagement between him and Jey. The statement perplexed the fans, and they have been wondering what it could be.

This seems to be just a confrontation between the two superstars and is a strategy of WWE to keep the fans hooked to the storyline for next week's SmackDown. However, the possibilities of other things cannot be ruled out as well. The rules of engagement could be a segment where Roman Reigns sets a stipulation in front of Jey Uso before giving him a match at SummerSlam.

The Tribal Chief could put forward some rules that Jey has to obey in order to get a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. While this seems to be something that will keep Roman at an advantage, it will assure the Main Event Jey his opportunity to seek his revenge.

Whatever it will be, it will surely have major implications for the match between Roman and Jey at SummerSlam this year. The Bloodline saga has yet to unfold many more captivating things.