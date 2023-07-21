"Now it begins"- Fans believe 37-year-old star will cost Jey Uso his match against Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam

Jey Uso is being backed by fans and critics alike to finally take down Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam. However, some believe that the former tag team champion could end up falling short due to his twin brother Jimmy Uso turning on him.

Jimmy kickstarted the collapse of The Bloodline at Night of Champions as he laid out Roman Reigns with multiple Superkicks. However, The Tribal Chief got some retribution on SmackDown a couple of weeks back as he and Solo Sikoa took out Jimmy.

Jey later avenged his brother's beatdown and demanded a title opportunity, which is most likely to take place at WWE's upcoming premium live event. While Jimmy is still out of action, a fan on Twitter pointed out that the star has always made his presence felt in the matches between Jey and Reigns.

Many then replied that they expect the older twin to be present at SummerSlam but cost Jey Uso the biggest match of his career.

Jimmy Uso has made an appearance in the last few matches between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso

Fans had wild predictions for potential SummerSlam main event!

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell believes Jimmy Uso will turn on Jey Uso and help Roman Reigns

The Bloodline storyline is the most captivating story in WWE at the moment. There are a number of possible scenarios with Roman Reigns vs Jey Uso most likely happening at SummerSlam 2023.

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently commented on the story, stating that Jimmy Uso could return from injury and turn on his brother to side with the former Shield member.

"Some of them maybe considering it, but I don't know, and you don't know, and the fans don't know. That's the beauty of wrestling, we're all guessing. But I'm saying unless you just have to do it (...) because you got another brother out there too, who's tied into this. Jey is going head-up against Roman [Reigns] at SummerSlam, the other brother [Jimmy Uso] is going to be involved, and something's going to happen. And it may not be what the fans want to happen." (5:50 - 6:29)

He continued:

"And he [Jimmy Uso] may be the one to screw his brother." (6:36 - 6:39)

Jey Uso and Roman Reigns have clashed in singles action before, Their matches came before The Bloodline became as powerful as it was before their implosion. The Tribal Chief defeated Jey in an I Quit Hell in a Cell match in 2020.