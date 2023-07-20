Dutch Mantell says injured 8-time champion could return and turn heel at SummerSlam to help Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell thinks Roman Reigns might have one more big twist left to pull out at SummerSlam 2023. Ahead of Reigns' soon-to-be-confirmed clash against Jey Uso, Mantell believes an injured 8-time champion could return and turn heel just two months after his face turn.

The man in question is none other than Jey Uso's brother, Jimmy. It was Jimmy Uso who first turned on Roman Reigns before convincing Main Event Jey to join him. Earlier this month on SmackDown, Jimmy was brutally assaulted by his former stablemates and stretchered out — with WWE stating that he will be out of action for the foreseeable future.

Dutch Mantell told Smack Talk co-host Rick Ucchino that while some WWE higher-ups might be considering ending Roman Reigns' title run at SummerSlam, he believes that there is one big twist left to happen:

"Some of them maybe considering it, but I don't know, and you don't know, and the fans don't know. That's the beauty of wrestling, we're all guessing. But I'm saying unless you just have to do it (...) because you got another brother out there too, who's tied into this. Jey is going head-up against Roman [Reigns] at SummerSlam, the other brother [Jimmy Uso] is going to be involved, and something's going to happen. And it may not be what the fans want to happen." (5:50 - 6:29)

Mantell speculated that Jimmy Uso, an 8-time tag team Champion, could return and betray Jey.

"And he [Jimmy Uso] may be the one to screw his brother." (6:36 - 6:39)

You can watch the full video below:

Did WWE accidentally drop a SummerSlam spoiler before Roman Reigns' match was even announced?

мoнαммαd нυѕѕαιɴ @MOHAMMA88626173



For the Undisputed WWE Universal championship Match



#SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/X59TC9SDpu Roman Reigns vs Jey UsoFor the Undisputed WWE Universal championship Match

Although the Reigns vs. Jey match will likely be announced in the coming days, WWE may have made a significant error by putting out the promotional material for the match before it was even confirmed.

A Twitter user captured a screenshot of WWE accidentally releasing the Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso poster for SummerSlam before the bout was made official.

Are you on team Roman or team Jey this SummerSlam? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

If you use any quotes from the article, please embed the YouTube video and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.