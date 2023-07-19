WWE may have accidentally revealed major Roman Reigns spoiler for SummerSlam

Roman Reigns is set to compete at the upcoming SummerSlam premium live event, which is highly anticipated by fans. Recently, the company announced significant matches such as Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor for the World Heavyweight Championship.

However, it seems that the company may have accidentally revealed a major spoiler regarding the plans for The Tribal Chief at the show.

After the announcement on the latest edition of RAW regarding SummerSlam matches, the company updated the banner of its official YouTube channel. The banner featured superstars like Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar, Logan Paul, Asuka, Finn Balor, and more.

On the right side of the banner, a graphic featuring Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso was displayed.

A Twitter user pointed out the change in the WWE's official Youtube banner

When the company realized the mistake (the match between Roman and Jey Uso has not been announced yet), it updated the YouTube banner once again. The new banner features only the SummerSlam logo.

Despite having no official announcement yet, fans are already speculating that this match could be part of the SummerSlam card.

Roman Reigns is coming to lay down the SummerSlam rules of engagement

The upcoming edition of SmackDown will feature a significant segment focusing on The Bloodline. It was announced that The Tribal Chief will make an appearance to establish the rules of engagement for SummerSlam alongside his cousin Jey Uso. This segment is expected to play a crucial role leading up to their rumored clash at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Plenty of speculation has been circling this potential match, including a possible betrayal by Solo Sikoa due to his ambitions of becoming the next Tribal Chief. There had also been reports suggesting a potential return of The Rock to WWE, with SummerSlam 2023 being a potential location for his comeback.

It seems like the ongoing Bloodline saga is set to experience more twists and turns. Currently, Jimmy Uso's injury has kept him out of the storyline, leaving Jey Uso seemingly alone in his war against Roman Reigns. The former Undisputed Tag Team Champion pinned The Tribal Chief at Money in the Bank 2023. This led to the end of Reigns' historic undefeated streak in the company.

The upcoming weeks will showcase the future developments in this storyline, and it will be intriguing to see how things will unfold on the road to SummerSlam.

