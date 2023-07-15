The Rock and 46-year-old WWE legend could return at SummerSlam? Major loophole paves the way!

Many names are rumored to return for one of WWE's most prominent events next month - SummerSlam. Rumors of The Rock, being one of them have recently run rampant. However, a recent writer's strike in Hollywood also opened the possibility of John Cena joining Dwayne Johnson.

It was recently announced that the actors and writers part of the Screen Actors Guild and the Writers Guild of America have gone on strike. They shared that unless their issues are addressed, they will not return. Multiple movies have been affected due to the movement. However, with limited projects and productions on hold, The Rock and John Cena could have some free time for a WWE return.

Although this could be an excellent reason to see both wrestling legends at next month's event, it remains to be seen whether this could happen. While Cena was present at the recently concluded Money in the Bank show, The Great One has not been on the company's programming for a while. However, he did receive an invitation recently.

Which current WWE star is at odds against The Rock and John Cena?

The Rock and Becky Lynch attacked Baron Corbin during the former's 2019 return

While the Jumanji star has not returned to the Stamford-based promotion since 2019, Cena has been more active. The latter recently appeared at Money in the Bank in London but was interrupted by Grayson Waller. The 16-time world champion made quick work of the Australian star.

Last week, SmackDown was at Madison Square Garden, marking Waller's MSG debut. Grayson took to social media and insulted Johnson for what he wore in his debut in 1996.

The Rock replied to the SmackDown star's tweet by insulting the latter's appearance and voice. The Hollywood actor even added that the outfit was Triple H's idea.

"Man you’re right! That outfit was so cringe 😂👏🏾👏🏾 Here’s what’s more cringe - the fact you look and sound like you dropped out of some jabroni’s balloon knot. Nice haircut, you Outback J**k O*f. Ps, my cringe debut outfit was all @TripleH’s idea."

Waller then extended an invitation to The Rock to appear on the Grayson Waller Effect. It remains to be seen whether that will come to fruition.

The Rock has been rumored to return to WWE for a while now

Fans speculated that Johnson would return to this year's Royal Rumble event to face off against his cousin, Roman Reigns, en route to a battle at WrestleMania 39. However, that did not happen. Reports suggested that he did not feel physically fit enough to be in a match against Reigns.

The Tribal Chief eventually main evented 'Mania against Cody Rhodes. Although it would be nice to see The Brahma Bull return, it is unlikely to come at the expense of Grayson Waller.

It remains to be seen which stars and matches will be featured at next month's WWE SummerSlam.