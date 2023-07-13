"You outback Jack off" - The Rock has epic response to recent claims from rising WWE Superstar

Multi-time world champion Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has responded to Grayson Waller making fun of his debut attire.

The People's Champion is one of the biggest names to have ever come out of the wrestling business, as he's achieved a lot of success in the ring. His first match took place at Survivor Series in 1996, and he made his entrance wearing an odd outfit. He was a clean-cut babyface but became massively over after turning heel.

While The Rock made his in-ring debut at Madison Square Garden over two decades ago, Grayson Waller also competed in his first match on the main roster at The World's Most Famous Arena. He collided with Edge on SmackDown this past Friday, and despite being impressive, he lost the clash.

The Aussie star recently fired shots at The Great One on Twitter by calling the latter's initial ring gear "cringe."

"Can you imagine making your debut in Madison Square Garden, of all places, and you wear something like this? [laughs] Hold on, I'm gonna put this on. Oh my god. [laughs] Oh my gosh, this is so cringe. Do you smell what I'm cooking?! This is yuck," said Waller.

The Rock responded by agreeing with Waller that the outfit was cringe, but he also made fun of the SmackDown star. He then revealed that it was Triple H's idea for him to wear the infamous attire at Survivor Series.

"Man you’re right! That outfit was so cringe. Here’s what’s more cringe - the fact you look and sound like you dropped out of some jabroni’s balloon knot. Nice haircut, you Outback Jack Off. Ps, my cringe debut outfit was all Triple H’s idea," wrote Rock.

LA Knight named The Rock as one of the stars on his Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling

The Megastar is often compared to The People's Champion, who many people consider to be one of the greatest of all time.

During an appearance on Peter Rosenberg Radio, LA Knight was asked about his Mount Rushmore. He responded by stating:

“I mean there’s a four-way tie in that whole thing. Hogan started it all for him and even Hollywood and the NWO. It’s good stuff, so I mean him, Flair, Austin, Rock. I could not pick a top," said Knight.

The Rock's last match in WWE was against Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 32. It's currently unknown whether he will have another match in the company.

