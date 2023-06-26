LA Knight names Steve Austin, The Rock, and two Hall of Famers in his Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling

LA Knight recently picked The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin along with other Hall of Famers to be in his Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling.

The Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling has been a heavily debated topic in the world of professional wrestling. The list many times includes names like Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan. For years, wrestlers have named their Mount Rushmore and it varies for each wrestler.

Recently LA Knight appeared on Peter Rosenberg Radio where he was asked about his Mount Rushmore. Knight named Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, Hulk Hogan, and Ric Flair in his Mount Rushmore.

“I mean there’s a four-way tie in that whole thing. Hogan started it all for him and even Hollywood and the NWO. It’s good stuff, so I mean him, Flair, Austin, Rock. I could not pick a top.”

He further gave a few honorable mentions to The Undertaker and Jake "The Snake" Roberts.

“With honorable mention to like Jake, Undertaker, those guys but definitely those are the four.” [12:56-13:27]

Booker T wants the WWE to push LA Knight

Knight has experienced a sudden surge in popularity. Despite being a heel, he is able to draw a positive reaction from the crowd due to his personality and charisma. Fans and pundits have been begging to see Knight pushed to the top.

Booker T also opened up about Knight's rise in popularity on his Hall of Fame podcast. He stated that he wants WWE to "put the title on him."

"Put the rocket on him [LA Knight], man," Booker T said. "I mean, quit messing around. Put the title on him. That’s my thing, man. When you got a guy like him, he's rare, he's very rare. He's organic, he's figured it out on his own. When you got guys like that, you got to put 'em in the game. That's just me. That's the school I come from. So yeah, watching that dude do his stuff right now, it's been awesome." [H/T Fightful]

Knight will be participating in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match. This could be his opportunity to receive the push that everyone has been waiting for.

Do you think LA Knight will win at Money in the Bank? Sound off in the comments section.

