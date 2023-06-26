"Put the title on him" - WWE Hall of Famer is backing LA Knight following recent push

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T wants WWE to put a championship on LA Knight after giving him a push that might lead to a win at Money in the Bank.

Knight is the current betting favorite to claim the MITB briefcase on July 1st at The O2 Arena in London. He's been receiving more cheers over the past few weeks, including a massive pop at Lafayette, Louisiana, on the recent episode of SmackDown.

It was a surprise to some since Lafayette was notorious for having such a bad crowd. Knight was also facing Rey Mysterio, who remains one of the most popular WWE Superstars on the main roster.

On a recent episode of The Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed Knight's rise in popularity. He wants WWE to continue pushing the charismatic superstar and immediately put the gold on him.

"Put the rocket on him [LA Knight], man," Booker T said. "I mean, quit messing around. Put the title on him. That’s my thing, man. When you got a guy like him, he's rare, he's very rare. He's organic, he's figured it out on his own. When you got guys like that, you got to put 'em in the game. That's just me. That's the school I come from. So yeah, watching that dude do his stuff right now, it's been awesome." [H/T Fightful]

LA Knight will face some tough competition at Money in the Bank. He'll go up against Logan Paul, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Damian Priest, Santos Escobar, and Butch on July 1st.

LA Knight teases winning MITB and having the greatest cash-in ever

Before last week's Friday Night SmackDown, WWE asked LA Knight about his thoughts on which Money in the Bank cash-in was the best ever.

Knight dismissed the questions and teased about winning the briefcase to have the greatest cash-in in history.

"Here's the deal: No matter who's won Money in the Bank in the past pales in comparison to who's gonna win Money in the Bank in the present. Any of them who want hold a candle to me, go ahead and try. Nah, nah, doesn't work that way because te greatest cash-in that you'll ever see, that I'll ever see, has yet to happen. Keep your eyes peeled, yeah!" said The Megastar.

The Money in the Bank Premium Live Event is scheduled on July 1st at The O2 Arena in London, England. It's the first major WWE event in England since 2003, when Insurrextion was held in Newcastle.

