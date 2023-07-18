Brock Lesnar just did something for the first time in almost 20 years on WWE RAW

Brock Lesnar finally appeared on WWE RAW to accept Cody Rhodes' challenge for SummerSlam 2023, but things were a little different this time. Lesnar has been dominating superstars for as long as he has been in WWE, but the specific beating he dished out tonight is something he hadn't done since 2003.

Just to give you some context, tonight's RAW emanated from Atlanta, Georgia – the hometown of Cody Rhodes. Because it was his hometown, he had his mother sitting at ringside. Although Lesnar didn't answer his challenge in the opening segment, his music hit while Rhodes embraced his mother. Then it halted briefly before beginning again, forcing Cody to go check it out himself. When he did, he was attacked by Lesnar.

Not only was he taken out by Brock Lesnar, but he was destroyed right in front of his mother. The last time Lesnar did this, one-legged superstar Zach Gowen was on the receiving end. It happened on SmackDown on August 21st, 2003 – making it one month shy of 20 years since the infamous incident.

As we mentioned, Lesnar accepted Cody Rhodes' challenge for SummerSlam, meaning that their rubber match will happen at the biggest party of the summer.

WWE also has a long-standing reputation for having superstars lose or get humiliated in their hometowns, and The American Nightmare has now experienced that firsthand.

Will Cody Rhodes overcome The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam? Let us know what you think in the comments below!

