Hell in a Cell kicked off with a recap of Roman Reigns and Jey Uso's feud before we headed for the first match of the night, an 'I Quit' match for the Universal Championship. The kickoff show saw R-Truth defeat Drew Gulak to retain the 24/7 Championship, among other shenanigans.

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jey Uso - I Quit Match for the Universal Championship inside Hell In A Cell

Reigns started off strong but Jey sent him outside for a dive that sent the champ into the cage wall. Roman was sent into the cell wall over and over before he countered with a spear in the ring.

Reigns gave Jey a warning before kicking him in the teeth and took out a steel chair. Uso was hit with another spear in the ring but Jey was still holding on. Jey countered a spear and hit two Uso Splashes before Reigns went down.

Uso got some leather straps and Heyman pleaded him to stop but Jey whipped Reigns with it. Reigns with another spear and Jey refused to say the words. Reigns went at him with the straps and tied their wrists together so that Uso couldn't get away at Hell In A Cell.

Uso dodged a Superman Punch and choked Reigns with the strap until he passed out for a bit. Jey went for the chair but Roman hit the Superman Punch and locked in the Guillotine.

"Quit, or I'm gonna take this to the next level."



WHAT could that mean from @WWERomanReigns? #HIAC pic.twitter.com/VwyAWTDSnS — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 25, 2020

Jey was out cold before Roman set him up on the apron and hit a drive-by. Reigns got the top half of the steel steps and set it up against Jey's face for another drive-by at Hell In A Cell.

Jey was unresponsive and the referee wanted to call the match but Reigns threw him out of the ring. Another referee and then Adam Pearce came in with a bunch of officials but Reigns scared them off as well at Hell In A Cell.