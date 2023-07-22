When Rey Mysterio and LA Knight both recently battled for a shot at the United States Championship, a large portion of fans were hoping for a win for the latter.

Knight's popularity has soared to extreme heights over the last few months. On the latest episode of SmackDown, however, WWE went with Mysterio winning the Fatal Four Way to advance and face Santos Escobar in the finals of the US Title Invitational. However, many have been left baffled as to why Knight, who is very over at the moment, did not win the opportunity.

A win by Rey Mysterio provides a litany of storytelling possibilities, with fellow LWO member Escobar already in the finals. Mysterio could finally turn heel after many years of being a fan favorite. The group recently formed around WrestleMania season, so Escobar turning heel wouldn't currently make sense.

Perhaps SmackDown will pivot to focusing on the LWO instead of so much of The Bloodline.

Mysterio has also been the same basic character for much of his current WWE runs, so a heel turn would freshen up his persona. Fans might have hoped for a Knight win, but bookers are instead following a plan with the faction.

What becomes of LA Knight with Rey Mysterio's win?

It is no secret that fans have been clamoring for a LA Knight push. However, WWE seemingly has different plans for the United States Championship that may clash with what the fans currently want. Rey Mysterio has been a favorite of management for the duration of his career. Putting him in a stable gives him a different angle than he is used to.

If Mysterio or Escobar defeats Theory, then it could lead to a future shot for Knight. As for the time being, WWE management still may feel that since he's so over with the fans, he may not need a title. Management also considers Knight to be a heel despite his growing popularity.

Perhaps Knight losing could lead to a redo of the Yes! Movement with Daniel Bryan finally getting his due. Wade Barrett and others have already used the term "Yeah! Movement," so if WWE decides to, they could go that route with The Megastar.

If they continue to pass Knight over for opportunities with stars like Mysterio and Sheamus, however, it could backfire.

