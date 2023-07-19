Logan Paul makes big request to WWE for SummerSlam match; Jake Paul instrumental

Logan Paul made a huge request to WWE regarding his SummerSlam bout as he wants to see his brother's upcoming boxing match.

Logan has become a sensation in WWE, having faced some of the biggest superstars of the business, including Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. He recently competed in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match as well.

In his IMPAULSIVE podcast, Logan disclosed that he made a massive request to WWE for the biggest Summer party.

Jake Paul is going to face Nate Diaz in an upcoming boxing match on August 5th. The Maverick revealed that he asked WWE to book his match as the opening bout for SummerSlam because he wants to be present for his brother's fight.

"As soon as my match ends, I'm going to hop on a private jet, fly to Dallas in my [wrestling] gear, walk in the ring with my brother for his fight against Nate Diaz," Logan said. "I'm going to try. I don't know if I'm going to make it, but I think if I do, it'll be minutes. I walk into the venue round one, Jake Paul-Nate Diaz starts. It is barely possible, but how incredible [would that be]?" Logan said. [H/T Wrestling INC]

Logan Paul said he wants to face Ricochet at WWE SummerSlam

In the same podcast, Logan praised Ricochet for his athleticism and expressed his desire to face him. The Maverick believes they can put on one of the most physically spectacular shows of all time.

"Ricochet, I think he is one of the most athletic guys in the WWE, I would consider myself also extremely athletic. A part of me wants to show who the better athlete is, I want to 'out athlete' the athlete. I think we could have one of the most physically spectacular shows of all time. I would love to absolutely melt the house down with Ricochet," said Logan.

Logan Paul and Ricochet are currently involved in a feud. The latter challenged him to a match on RAW, but The Maverick did not accept. However, it looks like we are going to see them face each other at SummerSlam afterall.

