Logan Paul wants a match with 34-year-old RAW Superstar at WWE SummerSlam

Logan Paul has recently revealed that he wants a match at SummerSlam against WWE RAW Superstar Ricochet.

Since crossing over into the world of professional wrestling, Logan Paul has competed in just three singles matches. Paul defeated The Miz at SummerSlam last year and has since lost huge matchups against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

The social media sensation also competed in the Royal Rumble and Money in the Bank Ladder Match. He was involved in a viral moment with RAW Superstar Richochet in both bouts.

The 28-year-old is clearly ready for his next singles match in the company. Speaking with Seth Rollins on his IMPAULSIVE podcast, Logan revealed he wants a match with Ricochet at SummerSlam.

"Ricochet, I think he is one of the most athletic guys in the WWE, I would consider myself also extremely athletic. A part of me wants to show who the better athlete is, I want to 'out athlete' the athlete. I think we could have one of the most physically spectacular shows of all time. I would love to absolutely melt the house down with Ricochet," said Logan. [From 1:12:00 to 1:12:34]

WWE Hall of Famer admits he is very impressed with Logan Paul

Logan Paul has impressed many wrestlers since his debut in the world's largest wrestling promotion. One legend who is impressed with the YouTuber is two-time Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

HBK helped to train Paul before his match with Roman Reigns last year. During an interview with Dallas Morning News, Michaels admitted he is impressed with Paul's WWE journey so far.

"I’ll say from Logan’s standpoint, I’m with everybody else, I’m as impressed as everybody else, you know, with his dedication and his ability, his talent, you know what I mean? The adaptability that he’s gone through, I don’t think anybody would argue the commitment and the time that he’s, you know, put into this." [H/T Dallas Morning News]

The YouTube is expected to return next week on RAW to set up his match against Ricochet at SummerSlam.

