"He's f*cking awesome" - WWE veteran claims Logan Paul is better than 98% of wrestlers today

A wrestling legend believes that Logan Paul is already better than 98% of the WWE roster.

The legend in question is Eric Bischoff. Logan Paul battled Ricochet this past Saturday night in Detroit at SummerSlam 2023. The rivalry between the two stars began earlier this year during the Men's Royal Rumble match. Paul and the former Intercontinental Champion both went for a springboard Crossbody at the same time and collided in the middle of the ring in the memorable spot.

Paul got the better of Ricochet at SummerSlam in the opening match of the event. The match lived up to the expectations and showcased just how talented the popular YouTuber is so early into his career.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed the match between Paul and Ricochet at WWE SummerSlam. He complimented Paul on the punch he threw at SummerSlam and claimed that the finish to the match was flawlessly executed.

"It was shot perfectly, it didn’t look clumsy when we saw Paul get the brass knucks. We saw just a glimpse of it, but it was done so discreetly that if you’re watching at home, you know the audience didn’t see what you just saw, which is part of the magic. It was subtle. It was discreet. Then the punch that Paul threw with those brass knucks was as real-looking as almost anything I’ve seen on television. It was flawless. So anybody that’s a Logan Paul criticizer, a hater, go find something else to do with your life. Because you just don’t get it. You don’t have a clue," said Bischoff.

The legendary WCW promoter added that Paul is better than 98% of the wrestlers we know today.

"He’s better than 98% of the people on most rosters that we know of. He’s f*cking awesome," he added. [H/T: Fightful]

Eric Bischoff on members of the WWE Universe not liking Logan Paul

Eric Bischoff criticized WWE fans who don't like Logan Paul because they consider him an outsider that hasn't earned his spot on the roster.

During his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff claimed that it was an ignorant perspective for WWE fans to have, and added that he believes Paul is one of the most impressive wrestlers in the past two decades.

"Fu*k them. That’s such a juvenile, ignorant perspective. ‘He’s an outsider.’ Are you freaking kidding me? Logan Paul is, in my opinion, one of the most impressive sports entertainers, professional wrestlers, whatever you want to call them, to come down the pike in the last 20 years," he added. [H/T: Fightful]

The match between Ricochet and Paul went on first at WWE SummerSlam so he could make it to his brother's boxing match against Nate Diaz in Dallas. Paul has also announced that he will be stepping back inside the boxing ring against Dillon Danis on October 14th.

