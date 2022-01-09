AEW Battle of the Belts Results: New champion crowned, Former WWE star challenges for title

AEW's first quarterly special of 2022, Battle of the Belts, saw three titles on the line, including the FTW Championship and the Women's Championship. We also had an interim TNT Champion crowned on the show.

Dustin Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara (Interim AEW TNT Championship match)

With Cody Rhodes out of action due to medical protocol, we saw a change in plans with Dustin Rhodes replacing him tonight with an interim champion being crowned.

Sammy Guevara went for a short-armed clothesline but Dustin saw it coming and ducked. He went on to reply with a powerslam but Sammy avoided it and hit an uppercut, sending Dustin rolling out of the ring.

Sammy followed Dustin out to ringside and they traded chops. The latter used his experience to ram Sammy Guevara's knee into the steel steps. Dustin followed it up with a Piledriver to the floor.

More back and forth inside the ring and Sammy dumped Dustin out to ringside again. Sammy then hit a double springboard dive to the outside, wiping out Dustin.

Back in the ring, Sammy Guevara went for a Springboard Cutter but Dustin countered and hit the Final Cut for a nearfall. He followed up with a Code Red for another two-count. Dustin got up on the turnbuckle and it turned out to be a mistake. Sammy hit a GTH but it still wasn't enough for the three-count. Rhodes rolled out of the ring to buy himself some time.

Fuego Del Sol came out from under the ring at this point and set up a table at ringside. Arn Anderson didn't look too happy and scared Fuego off. Sammy and Dustin continued to brawl on the apron. The Spanish God hit a pump kick but Dustin replied with a Canadian Destroyer through the table.

Dustin dragged Sammy into the ring and hit two Cross Rhodes' in a row. Sammy hit back with a superkick before both men went down with stereo clotheslines. The duo then traded pins and Sammy managed to get Rhodes' shoulders down for the three count.

Result: Sammy Guevara def. Dustin Rhodes

MATCH RATING: A-

Daniel Garcia, who was sitting at ringside, got into the ring after the match and in Sammy Guevara's face. Things got heated and referees had to come out and separate the two men.

