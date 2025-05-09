AEW Beach Break: Full match card and Predictions

AEW is set to host its Dynamite: Beach Break show on May 14 from Chicago's NOW Arena. This is part of the company's themed weekly show list.

As such, the company has planned a stacked lineup of matches for the show, which features a massive title match. Without further ado, here is the lineup of matches already announced for the show and the predictions for these matches.

AEW has announced four matches for Beach Break 2025

The most highly anticipated match of the night, which is expected to main event the show, is the AEW World Championship bout between Jon Moxley and Samoa Joe, which will take place inside a steel cage. As tensions rise between both men, fans can expect a bloody match. Another big match announced for the show is the AEW Women's World Title Eliminator bout between Toni Storm, Skye Blue, and two other participants who are yet to be announced by Tony Khan.

Hangman Adam Page and Will Ospreay will be teaming together to take on The Don Callis Family's Josh Alexander and Konosuke Takeshita. Given the men involved in this match, fans can expect a match filled with plenty of high spots. A surprise addition to the card is the singles match between Zach Gowen and Ricochet, which was confirmed recently by Tony Khan.

Zach Gowen vs. Ricochet

On the 8th May episode of Collision, Zach Gowen was at ringside watching Ricochet's match against Angelico. After the former WWE star won the match, he cut a post-match promo taunting the ringside security. He even began cutting the hair of one of the guards. Zach Gowen tried to intervene and stop him, but the One and Only star attacked and hit him with the Spirit Gun.

The former Intercontinental Champion then stole Gowen's prosthetic leg and walked up the entrance with him. As a result, Tony Khan announced that Ricochet would face Zach Gowen at the upcoming Beach Break show. This will mark his in-ring debut for the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Prediction: Ricochet's overconfidence could end up costing him the match. He will likely spend most of the time gloating or bickering with the fans at ringside, allowing Zach Gowen to roll him up for the win.

Can Will Ospreay and Hangman Adam Page coexist in their match against The Don Callis Family?

On the April 16, episode of AEW Dynamite, Will Ospreay defeated Konosuke Takeshita in the semi-finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. On the other hand, Hangman Page advanced to the finals of the tournament with a win over Kyle Fletcher. These two men are set to face each other at AEW Double or Nothing 2025.

This week on Dynamite, Hangman Adam Page and Will Ospreay confronted each other in the ring. As tensions started to escalate, they were interrupted by the Don Callis Family. As a result, Ospreay challenged two members of Don Callis' faction to a tag team match. Later on in the night, it was revealed that Konosuke Takeshita and Josh Alexander would be the two men who would face Ospreay and Page. The match was made official for Beach Break 2025.

Expand Tweet

Prediction: Will Ospreay and Hangman Page could find it hard to trust each other in this match. This might allow Josh Alexander and Konosuke Takeshita to take advantage. The heel duo could also resort to underhanded tactics, which might help them pick up the win.

AEW World Title match between Samoa Joe and Jon Moxley will be a bloody affair

This match has stemmed from the brutal faction warfare between the Death Riders and The Opps. On the April 16, episode of AEW Dynamite, The Opps defeated the Death Riders to win the AEW World Trios Championship, further intensifying the feud between Jon Moxley and Samoa Joe. After becoming the number one contender for the AEW World Championship, the Samoan Submission Machine demanded that his match against Mox be a steel cage match. The Purveyor of Violence accepted the challenge.

Prediction: Given Jon Moxley's previous matches, fans can expect a brutal and bloody match. However, it seems like it will be Moxley who will find a way to prevail and retain his World Title.

