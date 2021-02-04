AEW Beach Break Results: Former WWE Superstar launches surprise attack; Kip Sabian's wedding ruined

AEW Beach Break was a memorable special episode that certainly delivered on the promise. Fans had AEW Champion Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers taking on Jon Moxey and Death Triangle in a six-man tag match. Lance Archer faced off against Eddie Kingston in a Lumberjack Match in a rematch to their last week's encounter. On the other side of things, Thunder Rosa squared off against Dr. Britt Baker, and a tag match featured Adam Page and Matt Hardy taking on Serpentico and Luther is also on the cards.

The scheduled Tag Team Battle Royal opened the show on a high note. Let's check out all the developments from this week's AEW Beach Break.

Tag Team Battle Royal kicked off this week's AEW Beach Break

A small but mighty beast 😤 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/gAeN7ukv2l — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) February 4, 2021

The Young Bucks were the last to come out, and they instantly took out several participants before the match even began. Back in the ring, the Bucks hit multiple Superkicks to gain the upper hand.

Top Flight's Dante Martin was the first one to be eliminated by Jake Hager. Matt Jackson was shockingly the next one to be eliminated, and the commentators were visibly stunned by it.

This bromance is growing stronger every day #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/AKsu1pyxwH — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) February 4, 2021

Luchasaurus was the next one to be eliminated, with three Dark Order members being next to eliminated in quick succession, with only John Silver of the stable still in the match. However, just a minute later, he was thrown over the top rope by Inner Circle.

Though without a partner, Nick Jackson eliminated Santana and Ortiz by himself, however, MJF and Jericho took advantage and threw him out.

Advertisement

Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, MJF, Jungle Boy, and Darius Martin were the final six and started brawling. All three members of Inner Circle united to take out everybody in the ring. Jericho and MJF came up victorious by last eliminating Darius Martin.

AEW Dynamite Results: Chris Jericho and MJF

Grade: B+

Sting and AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin interviewed on AEW Beach Break

Tony Schiavone introduced Darby Allin first, and then Sting. Just when the interview was about to begin, Team Tazz appeared on the screen and said they would be present next week when Allin will defend his title against Joey Janela. Ricky Starks then said he doesn't believe Sting is the same man he once was.

Sting responded by saying even he would be around next week, and if they don't see the same Sting as before in him, they needed to look closer. Both Allin and Sting departed the ring having sent their message.