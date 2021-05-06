AEW Blood and Guts - Best and Worst - Huge fall exposed, Surprise world title contender at Double or Nothing?

This week saw AEW put on one of the biggest episodes of Dynamite, featuring the company's first-ever Blood and Guts match.

Ten guys fighting across two rings surrounded by one cage. It was supposed to happen 13 months ago, but we finally got it. Was it worth the long wait? The short answer is yes.

But first, AEW stacked the episode with some big matches and announcements. Double or Nothing is less than four weeks away, with the undercard of Blood and Guts providing us with an idea of the event's line-up. Some of the potential matches sound great, while others do not.

We will take a look at the entire landscape of AEW from tonight's show as a whole, before getting into the namesake match.

#1 Best: Miro is set to win his first title in AEW next week

One of the most noteworthy moments on the undercard of AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts came at the top of Daily's Place. Darby Allin interrupted a promo from Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page, attacking both men. However, the numbers game caught up to the TNT Champion.

AEW's resident risk-taker took a crazy bump as he was kicked down the stairs. Allin required medical assistance after the segment. However, he doesn't have much time to rest.

Next week's episode of AEW Dynamite will feature Miro challenging for the TNT Championship. The Bulgarian confirmed this in an interview just before the Blood and Guts Match.

This is an exciting development, as it seems like Miro will win the title from Darby Allin next week.

The Daredevil will not be at 100% for the match, after being attacked this week. Meanwhile, the three-time WWE United States Champion looks as menacing as ever.

It's the perfect way to take the TNT Title off Allin without compromising on his strong booking. It also frees up the belt from being used as a prop when he and Sting inevitably take on Sky and Page at Double or Nothing. Miro is the perfect guy to win it. It's time for him to be unleashed!

