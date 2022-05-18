"There's no personality here" - Jim Cornette harshly criticizes current AEW Championship holder

FTW Champion Ricky Starks defended his title against Jungle Boy on the May 11 episode of AEW Dynamite. During his recent podcast episode, former WWE manager Jim Cornette harshly criticized the bout, as he questioned Jungle Boy's look and direction.

The two stars came face-to-face after Jungle Boy told Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs that he wanted to challenge for the FTW Championship before the duo got a tag title shot. Starks stepped up to the challenge and went toe-to-toe with the fan-favorite, only for Swerve Strickland to intervene and unintentionally cost Jungle Boy the match.

On Episode 431 of the Jim Cornette Experience, the former manager questioned Jungle Boy's persona.

"There’s no personality here. He looks great, with the long hair with the little babyface body that the girls should want to make over him. He doesn’t do anything that will make the girls think he’d be more fun around them than the rest of us!" Cornette exclaimed. (2:56:25)

The AEW World Tag Team Champion will likely go on to defend his title alongside Luchasaurus following his loss to Ricky Starks.

Jim Cornette went on to criticize Jungle Boy's lack of promo segments in AEW

During the same podcast, Cornette questioned why the Jurassic Express star hasn't developed his promo skills after three years with the promotion.

"Jungle Boy is where he’s gonna be from now on," said Cornette. "He’s good when he’s got somebody to lead him. When he doesn’t? When he’s in the ring with the trampoline cowboys, he does the same s*** they do. His promos haven’t developed in nearly three years because he doesn’t do ‘em. He apparently doesn’t want to do ‘em because he doesn’t like talking to people?" (2:55:08)

Jungle Boy's promo skills were also once the subject of The Acclaimed's pre-match diss, lending further credibility to Cornette's concerns.

