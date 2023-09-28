AEW Collision ratings: Complete viewership figures since the first episode

AEW Collision premiered on June 17 this year. Since then, analysts have been keeping a close eye on the viewership. The show airs on the juicy Saturday night slot, ensuring a captive audience. The ratings have the highs and the lows that a TV show usually does. Here's a deep dive into the ratings.

The June 17th show, headlined by CM Punk, FTR, Samoa Joe, and Bullet Club Gold, saw a viewership of 816,000. Surprisingly, Collision has never beaten that number up until the time of writing this article in September.

The closest it has come to doing so was during its July 29 Episode, which saw 739,000 viewers. The show was headlined by FTR, MJF, and Adam Cole in a match that had the AEW World Heavyweight Championship on the line.

Collision has also suffered from the departure of CM Punk. The effect on the ratings due to his exit cannot be ignored. The August 26 Episode of Collision averaged 345,000 viewers and a .11 rating among the choice 18-49 demographic, a far cry from the viewership number that Collision Number 1 enjoyed - 816,000.

The effect was palpable enough on the episode, as viewership dwindled after the first 15 minutes, where Tony Khan discussed The Voice of the Voiceless' exit. The bottom line seems spiraling for the show, as its last episode garnered 523,000 viewers, drastically lower than all the great runs they had in July.

Ricky Starks of AEW Collision says he misses CM Punk

It's been a while now since Punk has exited AEW and AEW Collision, but the dust seems to be about to be gathering now. Some professional wrestlers have voiced that they won't mind CM Punk returning.

One particular wrestler has said that he misses the Second City Saint, none other than Absolute Ricky Stars, who was in an ongoing feud with Punk before the rushed exit.

On social media, a fan asked Starks whether he misses Punk, and he had a simple, no-nonsense answer.

"Yeah of course. Great rival in the ring and treated me with respect," Starks said.

In a few weeks, AEW Collision ratings are down. CM Punk is out. Wrestlers are now saying good things about Punk. It remains to be seen what will happen next.

