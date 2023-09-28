Major AEW star admits he misses CM Punk

Former WWE Champion CM Punk is seemingly missed by his former rival in AEW, who has nothing but respect to offer in the wake of The Second City Saint's departure.

The AEW star in question is none other than 'Absolute' Ricky Starks. Ever since the shocking termination of CM Punk from AEW, Starks has remained a top star on Collision. However, the two had an ongoing feud which had to end abruptly due to circumstances that took place.

Prior to the announcement of Punk being terminated, he was reported to take on Starks in the main event of the All Out PPV in Chicago. Although this didn't end up happening, it can't be denied that Starks had a breakthrough in his career while feuding with The Second City Saint.

Meanwhile, Ricky seems to be missing CM Punk, whom he worked with multiple times in the ring. Recently, a fan approached Starks on the "X" social media platform and asked, "Do you miss Phil?" Here is what The Absolute One answered:

"Yeah of course. Great rival in the ring and treated me with respect"

Moreover, the Best in the World is no longer with AEW now, and he is also rumored to make his WWE return soon, but his moments will be remembered.

