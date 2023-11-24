AEW Continental Classic Bracket: Tournament format, matches, rewards and more

Since the announcement of the AEW Continental Classic, fans have wanted to know details about the matches in the bracket. Here's all the information we could find out about the round-robin tournament, including details on the format, matches, rewards, and more.

The round-robin tournament has wrestlers bracketed together, namely in the Blue Group and the Gold Group in an AEW Continental Classic Tournament. The ones who reach the top of their respective brackets will then take part in a final Championship match - the Continental Classic Championship.

The Blue Group has Bryan Danielson, Andrade El Idolo, Brody King, Claudio Castagnoli, Daniel Garcia, and Eddie Kingston. The Gold Group consists of Jon Moxley, Swerve Strickland, Rush, Mark Briscoe, Jay Lethal, and Jay White.

Each of the matches has a 20-minute time limit. The winner earns three points, and a draw gives one point to each match participant. The tournament kicked off on the 22 November Dynamite episode, and the first lot featured the following matches and results:

Swerve Strickland defeated Jay Lethal Jay White defeated Rush Jon Moxley defeated Mark Briscoe

The other two matches penciled in right now for the November 25 Collision episode are:

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Daniel Garcia Eddie Kingston vs. Brody King

What is in store for the AEW Continental Classic winner?

The initially announced competitors for the tournament were Bryan Danielson and Eddie Kingston. While The American Dragon returned after an injury, The Mad King has announced that both his championships, the ROH World Championship, and NJPW's Strong Openweight Championship, will be on the line every time he competes in a match.

The matches will take place on Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision, and the finals of the tournament will be held at the World's End Pay-Per-View on 30 December.

The Continental Classic is a truly unique tournament, the winner has the incredible chance to be a Triple Crown champion. The winner will receive two World Championships and a Continental title, namely, the ROH World Championship, the NJPW Strong Championship, and the brand-new Continental Championship. Everyone on the roster would be vying for such a unique opportunity.

Setting up the AEW Continental Classic Bracket is a unique opportunity for Tony Khan to create a whole new character out of anyone from his roster. A Triple Crown champion emerging from the AEW Continental Classic will immediately become one of the most valuable players on the roster.

What do you think? Is the Continental Championship good news for the mid-card of AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.