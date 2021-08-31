AEW Dark: Elevation Results - Team Taz destroys former IMPACT Wrestling Champion, Sammy Guevara teams up with best friend, Matt Hardy coming to India? (August 30, 2021)

Welcome to this week's results of AEW Dark: Elevation. The latest episode had a nine-match lineup, headlined by Sammy Guevara and Fuego del Sol taking on the Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico).

Multiple big names like Hikaru Shida, Thunder Rosa, and Brian Cage were in action as AEW continued its march towards the All Out pay-per-view on September 5.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the results of this week's AEW Dark: Elevation.

Daniel Garcia vs. Tylor Sullivan on AEW Dark: Elevation

Daniel Garcia and Tylor Sullivan opened AEW: Dark Elevation in what was the latter's AEW debut.

Garcia clobbered Sullivan and chopped him down before dropping him with a fireman's carry slam. Sullivan got a hard right in but it only angered his opponent, who dropped him with a shotgun dropkick.

Garcia locked in the sharpshooter for a quick victory and his third singles win in AEW.

Result: Daniel Garcia def. Tylor Sullivan

Grade: D

Jora Johl (w/ Matt Hardy) vs. Kal Herro on AEW Dark: Elevation

Jora Johl walked out with Matt Hardy to take on Kal Herro this week.

The Indian star got the early upper hand with a shoulder block before Herro dropped him with a shoulder tackle.

Matt Hardy smacked Johl to fire him up and the latter struck his opponent with a huge lariat and dropped him with a death valley driver. A pump kick followed, and Johl won his first singles match in AEW.

Result: Jora Johl def. Kal Herro

Grade: D

After the bout, Matt Hardy and Jora Johl appeared backstage where the veteran told Johl that he would make a lot of money off of him in India.

Could AEW or Hardy be coming to India at some point in the future?

