AEW Dark: Elevation Results - Team Taz destroys former IMPACT Wrestling Champion, Sammy Guevara teams up with best friend, Matt Hardy coming to India? (August 30, 2021)

Welcome to this week's results of AEW Dark: Elevation. The latest episode had a nine-match lineup, headlined by Sammy Guevara and Fuego del Sol taking on the Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico).
Multiple big names like Hikaru Shida, Thunder Rosa, and Brian Cage were in action as AEW continued its march towards the All Out pay-per-view on September 5.
Without further ado, let's take a look at the results of this week's AEW Dark: Elevation.
Daniel Garcia vs. Tylor Sullivan on AEW Dark: Elevation
Daniel Garcia and Tylor Sullivan opened AEW: Dark Elevation in what was the latter's AEW debut.
Garcia clobbered Sullivan and chopped him down before dropping him with a fireman's carry slam. Sullivan got a hard right in but it only angered his opponent, who dropped him with a shotgun dropkick.
Garcia locked in the sharpshooter for a quick victory and his third singles win in AEW.
Result: Daniel Garcia def. Tylor Sullivan
Grade: D
Jora Johl (w/ Matt Hardy) vs. Kal Herro on AEW Dark: Elevation
Jora Johl walked out with Matt Hardy to take on Kal Herro this week.
The Indian star got the early upper hand with a shoulder block before Herro dropped him with a shoulder tackle.
Matt Hardy smacked Johl to fire him up and the latter struck his opponent with a huge lariat and dropped him with a death valley driver. A pump kick followed, and Johl won his first singles match in AEW.
Result: Jora Johl def. Kal Herro
Grade: D
After the bout, Matt Hardy and Jora Johl appeared backstage where the veteran told Johl that he would make a lot of money off of him in India.
Could AEW or Hardy be coming to India at some point in the future?