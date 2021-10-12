AEW Dark: Elevation Results- WCW and ECW legends make debut, FTR steals the show

Welcome to the coverage of the 32nd episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. This week's show featured seven matches as AEW's Monday night YouTube show went on for just under an hour.

Penelope Ford opened the show while her rival and bitter enemy, Tay Conti, was in action in a separate match. Former WWE and WCW stars appeared on the show while the main event saw a huge 8-man tag team match involving the Best Friends and Hardy Family Office.

Without any delay, let's take a look at the results in detail.

Penelope Ford vs Notorious Mimi on AEW Dark: Elevation

This was Notorious Mimi's AEW debut. A small distraction from The Bunny at Ringside allowed Penelope Ford to get some early offense in as she stomped on Mimi's back.

The Superbad girl backed the debutant in the corner but the latter fought out of it with a crossbody. Ford rolled out of the ring to regroup and hit a moonsault from the stairs. She rolled Mimi back into the ring and hit her with a vicious knee. Ford hit a front facebuster and locked in the Muta Lock for the win.

Result: Penelope Ford def. Notorious Mimi

Grade: D

Adrien Soriano and Matthew Omen vs Santana and Ortiz on AEW Dark: Elevation

Adrien Soriano and Matthew Omen made their AEW debuts. Omen opened the match against Ortiz, who immediately hit a leg lariat and tagged in Santana.

Proud n Powerful hit a double powerbomb on Omen as Santana hit a rolling senton in the corner. The Inner Circle members hit a modified double face buster for the win.

Result: Santana and Ortiz def. Adrien Soriano and Matthew Omen

Grade: D

Lee Moriarty and LSG vs FTR (w/Wardlow) on AEW Dark: Elevation

Cash Wheeler and LSG started the match as Wheeler took his opponent down with a side headlock takedown. LSG responded with a takedown of his own. He hit a drop kick and tagged in Lee Moriarty.

Dax Harwood tagged in and hit a couple of shoulder blocks. Dax offered a handshake and slapped Moriarty instead.

The former AEW Tag Team Champion chopped Moriarty in the corner but the latter hit an arm drag and tagged in LSG.

LSG hit a huge back body drop and a drop kick. Dax made the comeback with a clothesline and tagged in Wheeler. Cash locked in a single-legged Boston Crab and tagged Dax, who applied the same move as well.

The referee didn't see the tag so he asked Cash to return to the ring. LSG hit a modified Stunner but Cash made his way to Dax and tagged him in. LSG tagged in Moriarty, who hit two enziguiris on Dax.

Moriarty hit an X Factor on Wheeler and a huge spike DDT on Dax. Moriarty missed a springboard splash and Dax hit a vertical brainbuster for the win.

Result: FTR def. LSG and Lee Moriarty

Grade: B+

