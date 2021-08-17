AEW Dark: Elevation Results - Former IMPACT Wrestling star debuts; Sammy Guevara attacked (16th August 2021)

AEW Dark: Elevation had 11 matches on the card, as the show was headlined by Lucha Brothers taking on TH2. Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight were joined by Eddie Kingston at the commentary booth.

Many notable names were present on the show, including PAC, Sammy Guevara, Brian Cage, Jade Cargill, Hikaru Shida, and Thunder Rosa.

The show saw the debut of a former Champion in IMPACT Wrestling as well as the return of a star following a recent controversy.

Let's jump into the match-by-match review of this week's AEW Dark: Elevation.

2.0 vs Duke Davis and Ganon Jones on AEW Dark: Elevation

2.0 took on Duke Davis and Ganon Jones to open the show. Davis and Jeff got us underway as Jeff hit a dropkick as soon as the bell rang. Jeff powered out of a double-handed chokeslam and tagged in Matt. 2.0 dropped Duke with a double suplex as Matt worked on Duke's legs.

Matt and Jeff used quick tags to wear down Duke, but Davis tagged in Jones who unloaded on both members of 2.0. Matt and Jeff recovered and delivered the Two for the Show to pick up the win.

2.0 will take on Darby Allin and Sting on this week's AEW Dynamite.

Result: 2.0 def. Duke Davis and Ganon Jones

Grade: C-

Diamante vs Julia Hart (w/Varsity Blonds) on AEW Dark: Elevation

Julia Hart took down Diamante with an arm drag before the latter swept Hart's foot. Julia locked in a side headlock and dropped Diamante with a shoulder block and a dropkick for an early two count.

Diamante countered a whip with a Russian leg sweep and pounded Hart's head with hard fists. Diamante then kicked her opponent in the corner.

Diamante got a two count with a splash and locked in an arm drag. Hart got some momentum with a couple of lariats before launching herself at Diamante with a hand-spring lariat in the corner. She hit the Splitsville bulldog and delivered a standing moonsault for a near fall.

Diamante took a turnbuckle pad off and retrieved a chain as the referee was distracted and picked up the win with a chain-assisted punch.

Diamante tried to attack Hart after the match but Big Swole made her return to AEW and beat her down.

Result: Diamante def. Julia Hart

Grade: C.

