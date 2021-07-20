AEW Dark Elevation Results - Lance Archer squashes enhancement talent, Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo in tag team action, and more (19th July 2021)

One couldn't be more thrilled about this week's episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, as the company produced a stacked edition last week, which saw some star appearances from Sting and Darby Allin.

A total of 12 matches were booked tonight in Texas. The action-packed show also shed some light on feuds that could emerge on the upcoming AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest Night 2.

That said, let's dive straight into the results and analysis of the latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation.

AEW stars Eddie Kingston, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Alex Abrahantes kicked off the show tonight, appearing via vignette to send a message to their opponents, The Wingmen. Kingston reminded everyone about himself and Penta on becoming the only tag team to hand a loss to the Young Bucks this year. He added that they were screwed over, and that is why they will take out their frustration on their opponents later in the night.

Lance Archer vs. Zachariah on AEW Dark: Elevation

Lance Archer received a thunderous pop from the audience as he dragged his opponent, Zachariah, and launched him into the ring. Archer started the match by putting him on the top rope and then delivering a lariat on his chest. He then quickly picked him up and hit him with a side slam. Without waiting any further, the Murderhawk Monster caught him with a massive Choke Slam.

He then set Zachariah on the top rope again to deliver him his signature move, the Blackout, which earned him the victory. Lance Archer has gained much-needed momentum ahead of his upcoming Texas death match against Jon Moxley.

Result: Lance Archer defeated Zachariah

Grade: B+

Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy (w/ Kris Statlander & Wheeler Yuta) vs. Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico) on AEW Dark: Elevation

Chuck tried to take down Serpentico early in the match, but the former tackled him with a shoulder push. Orange Cassidy then gave an exhilarating experience to fans as he tried to get his hands on his pockets, but Luther held him with a waist lock.

He then tried to get his hands on Cassidy's pocket but failed. Orange Cassidy then finally put his hands in his pockets. Fans popped out of their seats to cheer on AEW star Orange Cassidy. Cassidy and Chuck then displayed teamwork by delivering a combination of kick and backdrop to Serpentico.

Luther then came into the ring and delivered a kick to Chuck's head. Luther then launched Serpentico into Chuck, followed by slamming his head to put Chuck down for two counts.

Luther kept using Serpentico's body to keep Chuck down. Chuck then backed up and delivered a belly-to-belly on the turnbuckles. Orange Cassidy came in and delivered low kicks to Luther, followed by a vicious DDT. Serpentico then entered the ring to break the 3rd count.

Orange Cassidy set him up for a beach break but ended up taking a kick from Serpentico. Cassidy then caught Luther with the Orange Punch that put the big man down for the pinfall victory.

Result: Chuck Taylor & Orange Cassidy defeated Chaos Project

Grade: B

After the match, Best Friends, and Wheeler Yuta were celebrating in the ring, but the Blade and Bunny interrupted them and gave a death stare to add hype for the upcoming match between Orange Cassidy and Balde at Fyter Fest.

