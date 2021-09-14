AEW Dark: Elevation Results: Best friends reunite after 9 months, Lee Moriarty steals show, former champion in main event

Welcome to the results of AEW Dark: Elevation. Today marked the 28th episode of AEW's YouTube show. This week's episode had eight matches advertised ahead of time.

The unbeaten Jade Cargill was in action, and we saw three people making their AEW debuts. Lee Moriarty stole the show in the match of the night, and two best friends teamed up for the first time in nearly nine months.

Former AEW women's champion Nyla Rose was in the mainevent against another woman who was present in the Women's Casino Battle Royale at All Out.

Without any ado, let's jump into the results.

Emi Sakura vs Queen Aminata on AEW Dark: Elevation

As she's always done on AEW Dark: Elevation, Emi Sakura refused a handshake to begin the match. The match started with some chain wrestling and both women got in headlocks before Sakura backed Aminata into the corner and tossed her in the ring.

Sakura locked the surfboard and wore Queen down with hard kicks to her back. Both women traded forearm shots in the middle of the ring, but Queen wrested control with a single arm backbreaker.

She connected with a hip attack and went to the top rope, but Sakura moved out of the way. The latter hit the flatliner and a crossbody followed by a backbreaker. A spinning dive off the top rope earned Sakura the win in the AEW Dark opener.

Result: Emi Sakura def. Queen Aminata

Grade: C-

Ren Jones vs Frankie Kazarian on AEW Dark: Elevation

Both men traded headlocks as Frankie Kazarian controlled the early tempo with shoulder blocks and arm drags. The Elite Hunter locked in an arm bar and chopped Jones in the corner. Kazarian and Jones went to the top rope but Kazarian countered a powerbomb attempt.

Jones went for a splash in the corner, but Frankie dodged it and delivered a huge lariat. The former AEW tag team champion locked in the chicken wing for the submission win.

Result: Frankie Kazarian def. Ren Jones

Grade: C-

Penelope Ford vs Layna Lennox on AEW Dark: Elevation

This was Lennox's AEW debut. She got an early Russian leg sweep, but Ford kicked out and knocked the debutant out of the ring. Bunny ambushed Lennox while the referee was distracted.

Ford delivered a big boot and back elbow in the corner and followed it up with a German suplex. Ford picked up a submission win with the Muta lock.

Result: Penelope Ford def. Layna Lennox

Grade: D

