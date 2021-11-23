AEW Dark: Elevation Results- Shots taken at WWE's Charlotte Flair, Tay Conti and Tony Nese in action

Welcome to the results for this week's AEW Dark: Elevation. The company's Monday night YouTube show presented eight matches.

Tay Conti and Tony Nese were in action while former AEW women's champion Riho competed in the penultimate match of the night.

Ruby Soho joined the commentary team for a brief period of time ahead of her impending match in the AEW TBS Championship Tournament.

Anna Jay and Tay Conti vs Willow Nightingale and Erica Leigh on AEW Dark: Elevation

Anna Jay got the match under way against Erica Leigh. Both women tagged in and out as Anna hit a suplex. Willow Nightingale tagged in, as did Tay Conti.

The Brazilian hit a German Suplex and hit multiple Pump Kicks in the corner. A DDTay earned the best friends another win.

Result: Tay Conti and Anna Jay def. Willow Nightingale and Erica Leigh

Grade: D

Tony Nese vs Logan Laroux on AEW Dark: Elevation

The match was Logan Laroux's first in AEW. Tony Nese immediately took his opponent down with a slam as the Premier Athlete pummeled Logan with strikes and shoulder tackles.

Laroux hit a dropkick to a great pop. Tony Nese responded with an offensive sequence as he proceeded to chop Logan. The latter kicked out of a moonsault as Nese grounded Logan with a submission hold. Laroux mounted a comeback that concluded with a shotgun dropkick from the top rope for a nearfall.

The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion hit a German suplex into the ropes and hit the Running Knees in the corner for his second win in AEW.

Result: Tony Nese def. Logan Laroux

Grade: B

Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs vs Lucas Chase and Irvin Legend on AEW Dark: Elevation

Irvin Legend and Ricky Starks started the match. Starks hit an armdrag and a dropkick as Legend rolled over to tag in Lucas Chase. Starks got Powerhouse Hobbs into the match in response.

Hobbs overpowered his opponent as he and Ricky Starks grounded their opponent with tandem offense. Chase dodged a running strike in the corner to make the tag to Legend.

Starks hit a Neckbreaker on Legend who managed to tag in Chase. Lucas unloaded on both members of Team Taz before a Lariat from Hobbs stopped his offensive flurry.

Ricky Starks hit a sideslam on Legend, followed it up with his finisher as Powerhouse Hobbs locked Chase in the Torture Rack as Team Taz got the win.

During the match, the commentary team said 'Uh oh' in a manner similar to Charlotte Flair's promo to take a shot at her.

Result: Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs of Team Taz def. Lucas Chase and Irvin Legend

Grade: C+

