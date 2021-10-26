AEW Dark: Elevation Results: Former WWE heavyweight champion wins main event, QT Marshall suffers legitimate injury, FTR steal the show

Welcome to the AEW Dark: Elevation Results for this week. AEW's YouTube show featured five matches this week, including a three-on-one main event featuring a former WWE World Heavyweight champion.

Dark Order's 10 prepared for the biggest match of his career against Jon Moxley against a member of the Nightmare Factory as FTR stole the show with a great tag team match once again.

Without any delay, let's jump into the results for AEW Dark: Elevation.

Diamante and Xtina Kay vs Leyla Hirsch and Ryo Mizunami on AEW Dark: Elevation

Ryo Mizunami and Diamante got us underway in the AEW Dark: Elevation opener. The Japanese star chopped down her opponent, forcing Diamante to tag in Xtina Kay. Leyla Hirsch tagged in as the two women tied up.

Xtina backed the Russian star in the corner and worked on her midsection. Diamante tagged in and clubbed Hirsh in the head before getting a two-count. She went for a splash, but Hirsch got her knees up.

Mizunami tagged in after Hirsch hit a German suplex. Ryo shoulder tackled both Hirsch and Kay before chopping both women in the corner. Mizunami hit a leg drop for a nearfall. Hirsch tagged in and hit a Lariat before Mizunami dropped Diamante with a leg trip.

A high-flying tag team tandem move got the babyfaces another nearfall. Hirsch went to the top rope but got pushed and was caught in the tree of woe. Diamante kicked her and got a nearfall. Mizunami hit a spear and Hirsch hit a running knee on Kay for the win.

Result: Ryu Mizunami and Leyla Hirsch def. Xtina Kay and Diamante

Grade: B-

Toa Liona and Mike Reed vs FTR (w/Tully Blanchard) on AEW Dark: Elevation

Mike Reed and Toa Liona made their AEW tag team debuts. Reed and Cash Wheeler started off the match as the AEW fans chanted loudly for the AAA Tag Team champions.

Wheeler immediately took his opponent down and slapped his chest. Dax Harwood tagged in and backed his opponent into the corner with chops and strikes. Dax hit a front-faced suplex and tagged his partner in. Reed escaped and tagged in Toa Liona.

Wheeler immediately went for a Sleeper Hold but Liona escaped before hitting a huge shoulder tackle. Tully Blanchard interfered, allowing Wheeler to hit a running leg. Harwood tagged in as the former AEW Tag Team Champions double teamed their opponent.

FTR went for a suplex but couldn't get their opponent up and Liona took both members out with a running splash. Reed got the hot tag but FTR hit a Big Rig out of nowhere for the win.

Result: FTR def. Toa Liona and Mike Reed

Grade: B

Edited by Alan John