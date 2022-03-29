×
Create
Notifications

AEW Dark: Elevation Results: Grades & Highlights; Former champion's first match in 2 months, popular tag team in main event (28 March, 2022)

Penta Oscuro and Abadon were in action on Elevation
Penta Oscuro and Abadon were in action on Elevation
Uday Maggon
SENIOR ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 29, 2022 12:54 PM IST
Feature

Welcome to the results for AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 56. This week's episode featured nine matches.

A number of big names were in action as Ruby Soho, Anna Jay, and Frankie Kazarian picked up wins. Hikaru Shida returned to the ring after over two months, and Roppongi Vice stole the show in the main event.

Without any delay, let's jump into the results.

AEW Dark: Elevation Results: Serpentico vs. Lee Moriarty

In our first match-up of the night, @theleemoriarty gets the submission win over @KingSerpentico in impressive fashion! Watch all of the #AEWDarkElevation action on our YouTube channel! ▶️ youtu.be/-brrWpbj-6w https://t.co/7YAQxmKpFF

Lee Moriarty backed Serpentico into the ropes to start the match. The former locked in the crossface, but Serpentico made it to the rope, and a distraction from Luther allowed the masked star to take control. Moriarty came back with a suplex and a high boot before hitting a double knee in the corner.

Moriarty hit a knife-edge chop before locking in the Crossface for a submission win.

Result: Lee Moriarty def. Serpentico

Grade: B-

Abadon vs. Danni Bee on AEW Dark: Elevation

Without a hint of mercy, @abadon_AEW uses the Black Dahlia to finish her opponent @dannibeeokc in devastating fashion! Tune in to #AEWDarkElevation right here: ▶️ youtu.be/-brrWpbj-6w https://t.co/CBKs8iavpD

Abadon sent Danni Bee to the outside and hit a rolling senton on her. The Living Dead Girl rolled back inside the ring, but Bee hit a lawbreaker.

She ran into a clothesline from Abadon as she delivered the Black Dahlia for the win.

Result: Abadon def. Danni Bee

Grade: D

Penta Oscuro vs. JPH on AEW Dark: Elevation

And just like that, @PENTAELZEROM brutalizes the arm of his opponent #JPH and takes home the victory! Watch #AEWDarkElevation over on our official YouTube channel right now!▶️ youtu.be/-brrWpbj-6w https://t.co/swj2IYP3rX

Penta dodged a lariat and hit a slingblade for an early two-count. He chopped JPH's chest multiple times and hit a superkick.

He finished the match via pinfall after snapping JPH's arm.

Result: Penta Oscuro def. JPH

Grade: C

Brandon Cutler vs. Frankie Kazarian on AEW Dark: Elevation

Doing what he does best, @FrankieKazarian uses his grit and wits to beat @BranCutler and score another win here at #AEWDarkElevation! Watch all the action over on our YouTube channel! ▶️ youtu.be/-brrWpbj-6w https://t.co/5fPj1zb5he

Frankie Kazarian chopped Brandon Cutler in the corner and tossed the latter out of the ring on a couple of occasions early in the match. The Elite stooge tried to use the spray, but Kazarian cut him off. The former AEW Tag Team Champion hit a guillotine leg drop and floored him with a back body drop. Kazarian finished the match with the Chickenwing.

Result: Frankie Kazarian def. Brandon Cutler

Grade: C+

Jamie Hayter vs. Rache Chanel on AEW Dark: Elevation

The #AEW women's division is put on notice with this dominant victory by @jmehytr over @RacheChanel here on #AEWDarkElevation! Don't miss a second of the action! ▶️ youtu.be/-brrWpbj-6w https://t.co/NgjmEilbuY

Jamie Hayter hammered down on Rache Chanel with elbow strikes to start the match.

Hayter then followed it up with a backbreaker and a brain buster for the win. It was a short and effective victory for Hayter, who made short work of Chanel.

Result: Jamie Hayter def. Rache Chanel

Grade: C

Max Caster vs. Sonny Kiss on AEW Dark: Elevation

A great effort put forward by @SonnyKissXO against #TheAcclaimed's @PlatinumMax but it wasn't quite enough to get the win, as Caster finished the bout with his signature #MicDrop 🎤⬇️💥 and snatched the victory! Tune in to #AEWDarkElevation right here: ▶️ youtu.be/-brrWpbj-6w https://t.co/pv2cqeKjSp

Sonny Kiss started strong with an arm drag and a dropkick. A distraction from Anthony Bowens allowed Max Caster to hit a backdrop for a two-count.

He whipped Kiss into the turnbuckle and continued to dominate. Caster wore Kiss down with submission holds, but the latter hit a tornado punch and a hurricanrana.

A cluster kick earned Kiss a nearfall. Another distraction from Bowens allowed Caster to hit the Mic Drop for the win.

Result: Max Caster def. Sonny Kiss

Grade: C+

Hikaru Shida vs. Madi Wrenkowski on AEW Dark: Elevation

Victorious in her return to in-ring action, @shidahikaru beats @Madi_Wrenkowski here on #AEWDarkElevation! Tune in for more action right here! ▶️ youtu.be/-brrWpbj-6w https://t.co/evAyA5Z5UK

Madi Wrenkowski started strong as she clubbed Hikaru Shida in the corner with elbow strikes.

Shida fought back with a superplex for a two-count. The former AEW Women's Champion hit an axe kick and the Falcon Arrow for the win.

Result: Hikaru Shida def. Madi Wrenkowski

Grade: C

Ruby Soho and Anna Jay vs. the Renegade Twins on AEW Dark: Elevation

Great tag team work by @realrubysoho and @annajay___ to claim the victory over the @Renegade_Twins tonight on #AEWDarkElevation!Main event up next! ▶️ youtu.be/-brrWpbj-6w https://t.co/cEpI2uzRAm

Ruby Soho and Charlotte started the match by trading headlocks. Anna Jay made a blind tag and hit a flipping neckbreaker. Robyn interfered to break up a pin attempt, as the heels took control.

The former WWE star tagged in Anna Jay and hit a No Future before Jay transitioned her partner's move into the Queenslayer for the win.

Result: Ruby Soho and Anna Jay def. The Renegade Twins

Grade: C

Roppongi Vice vs. The Factory on Dark: Elevation

The tag team efficiency of #RoppongiVice (@Trentylocks/@azucarroc), coming from years of teamwork, pays off tonight on #AEWDarkElevation as they get the win over #TheFactory! If you missed any of the action tonight, head over here to catch up! ▶️ youtu.be/-brrWpbj-6w https://t.co/3VNJ1DU8QZ

The main event got underway with the heels making a sneak attack on Roppongi Vice. Aaron Solo and Rocky Romero officially started the match as Solo, and QT Marshall traded tags to ground Romero down.

Romero hit a Running Sliced Bread allowing Trent to get the hot tag. The latter took out both members of The Factory and hit a tornado DDT on Solo.

The Roppongi Vice combined for some quick offense before QT Marshall stopped them in their tracks. A distraction from Nick Comoroto allowed Solo to hit a corkscrew kick as the Factory members combined to get a nearfall. Roppongi Vice then hit the Strong Zero for the win.

Result: Roppongi Vice def. The Factory

Grade: A

Edited by Debottam Saha
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी