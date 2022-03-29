AEW Dark: Elevation Results: Grades & Highlights; Former champion's first match in 2 months, popular tag team in main event (28 March, 2022)

Welcome to the results for AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 56. This week's episode featured nine matches.

A number of big names were in action as Ruby Soho, Anna Jay, and Frankie Kazarian picked up wins. Hikaru Shida returned to the ring after over two months, and Roppongi Vice stole the show in the main event.

Without any delay, let's jump into the results.

AEW Dark: Elevation Results: Serpentico vs. Lee Moriarty

Lee Moriarty backed Serpentico into the ropes to start the match. The former locked in the crossface, but Serpentico made it to the rope, and a distraction from Luther allowed the masked star to take control. Moriarty came back with a suplex and a high boot before hitting a double knee in the corner.

Moriarty hit a knife-edge chop before locking in the Crossface for a submission win.

Result: Lee Moriarty def. Serpentico

Grade: B-

Abadon vs. Danni Bee on AEW Dark: Elevation

Abadon sent Danni Bee to the outside and hit a rolling senton on her. The Living Dead Girl rolled back inside the ring, but Bee hit a lawbreaker.

She ran into a clothesline from Abadon as she delivered the Black Dahlia for the win.

Result: Abadon def. Danni Bee

Grade: D

Penta Oscuro vs. JPH on AEW Dark: Elevation

Penta dodged a lariat and hit a slingblade for an early two-count. He chopped JPH's chest multiple times and hit a superkick.

He finished the match via pinfall after snapping JPH's arm.

Result: Penta Oscuro def. JPH

Grade: C

Brandon Cutler vs. Frankie Kazarian on AEW Dark: Elevation

Frankie Kazarian chopped Brandon Cutler in the corner and tossed the latter out of the ring on a couple of occasions early in the match. The Elite stooge tried to use the spray, but Kazarian cut him off. The former AEW Tag Team Champion hit a guillotine leg drop and floored him with a back body drop. Kazarian finished the match with the Chickenwing.

Result: Frankie Kazarian def. Brandon Cutler

Grade: C+

Jamie Hayter vs. Rache Chanel on AEW Dark: Elevation

Jamie Hayter hammered down on Rache Chanel with elbow strikes to start the match.

Hayter then followed it up with a backbreaker and a brain buster for the win. It was a short and effective victory for Hayter, who made short work of Chanel.

Result: Jamie Hayter def. Rache Chanel

Grade: C

Max Caster vs. Sonny Kiss on AEW Dark: Elevation

Sonny Kiss started strong with an arm drag and a dropkick. A distraction from Anthony Bowens allowed Max Caster to hit a backdrop for a two-count.

He whipped Kiss into the turnbuckle and continued to dominate. Caster wore Kiss down with submission holds, but the latter hit a tornado punch and a hurricanrana.

A cluster kick earned Kiss a nearfall. Another distraction from Bowens allowed Caster to hit the Mic Drop for the win.

Result: Max Caster def. Sonny Kiss

Grade: C+

Hikaru Shida vs. Madi Wrenkowski on AEW Dark: Elevation

Madi Wrenkowski started strong as she clubbed Hikaru Shida in the corner with elbow strikes.

Shida fought back with a superplex for a two-count. The former AEW Women's Champion hit an axe kick and the Falcon Arrow for the win.

Result: Hikaru Shida def. Madi Wrenkowski

Grade: C

Ruby Soho and Anna Jay vs. the Renegade Twins on AEW Dark: Elevation

Ruby Soho and Charlotte started the match by trading headlocks. Anna Jay made a blind tag and hit a flipping neckbreaker. Robyn interfered to break up a pin attempt, as the heels took control.

The former WWE star tagged in Anna Jay and hit a No Future before Jay transitioned her partner's move into the Queenslayer for the win.

Result: Ruby Soho and Anna Jay def. The Renegade Twins

Grade: C

Roppongi Vice vs. The Factory on Dark: Elevation

The main event got underway with the heels making a sneak attack on Roppongi Vice. Aaron Solo and Rocky Romero officially started the match as Solo, and QT Marshall traded tags to ground Romero down.

Romero hit a Running Sliced Bread allowing Trent to get the hot tag. The latter took out both members of The Factory and hit a tornado DDT on Solo.

The Roppongi Vice combined for some quick offense before QT Marshall stopped them in their tracks. A distraction from Nick Comoroto allowed Solo to hit a corkscrew kick as the Factory members combined to get a nearfall. Roppongi Vice then hit the Strong Zero for the win.

Result: Roppongi Vice def. The Factory

Grade: A

