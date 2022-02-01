AEW Dark: Elevation Results- Top star pays tribute to Ric Flair and Macho Man Randy Savage, Hangman Adam Page put on notice

Welcome to the results for AEW Dark: Elevation. Tonight's show featured seven matches, with several top stars in action.

Lance Archer opened the show as he destroyed his opponent while Ruby Soho and Thunder Rosa teamed up to pick up a comfortable win. A top star paid tribute to wrestling icons Ric Flair and 'Macho Man' Randy Savage.

Without any delay, let's jump into the results.

Lance Archer vs Chase Oliver on AEW Dark: Elevation

Lance Archer attacked Chase Oliver as he made his entrance. The Murderhawk Monster got on the top rope for his signature poses before the match got underway.

The former IWGP United States champion ragdolled his opponent, dropping him with a chokeslam and the Blackout for a quick win.

After the match, Lance Archer took to the mic and sent a vicious message to Hangman Adam Page ahead of their clash for the AEW World Championship in a Texas Deathmatch.

Result: Lance Archer def. Chase Oliver

Grade: D

Brandi Rhodes vs KiLynn King on AEW Dark: Elevation

Brandi Rhodes missed a lariat early on as KiLynn King reversed a hip toss attempt into a roll up for an early pinfall attempt. She dropped the All Elite Wrestling Chief Branding Officer with arm drags as Brandi rolled out of the ring.

King dragged Rhodes back inside the ring, but the latter got the advantage and chopped the former in the corner. She delivered a back elbow and hit a kick to King's face for a two-count.

Brandi hit a combination of kicks and followed it up with an enziguiri for a nearfall. She went for a crossbody but King caught her and delivered a slam. Brandi delivered a Pump Kick and locked in the Stretch Marks for the win.

Result: Brandi Rhodes def. KiLynn King

Grade: F

Jay Lethal vs Casey Carrington on AEW Dark: Elevation

Jay Lethal delivered a suicide dive very early in the match and did the Ric Flair walk at ringside. Casey Carrington hit an enziguiri in the ring but Lethal fought back with a drop kick.

Carrington got a crossbody but Lethal delivered a Macho Man Randy Savage elbow drop. He hit the Lethal Injection for the win.

Result: Jay Lethal def. Casey Carrington

Grade: C

