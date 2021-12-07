AEW Dark: Elevation Results- Olympic medalist picks up big win, Attitude Era star's son makes return, Jurassic Express in action 

Welcome to the results for AEW Dark: Elevation. The 40th edition of the weekly show featured seven matches, with a few returns sprinkled across the show.

Former AEW Women's Champion Riho was in action while the Acclaimed got a chance to shine in the main event.

Abadon continued to use her haunting presence to her advantage as she picked up a big win in tag team action.

Without any delay, let's jump into the results for this week's show.

Riho vs. Angelica Risk on AEW Dark: Elevation

Former AEW Women's Champion got us underway. Angelica Risk had her opponent locked up in a headlock and went for a splash in the corner. Riho moved out of the way as Angelica showed off in the middle of the ring.

Risk hit a swinging neckbreaker but Riho kicked out multiple times. The inaugural AEW Women's Champion hit the 619 and a body splash but Angelica Risk kicked out. Riho hit a beautiful Northern Lights suplex and followed it up with double running knees to the face for the win.

Result: Riho def. Angelica Risk

Grade: C

Brock Anderson, Lee Johnson and Dustin Rhodes vs Peter Avalon, JD Drake and Cezar Bononi on AEW Dark: Elevation

Peter Avalon and Lee Johnson started the match in high octane fashion. Big Shotty hit a couple of arm drags before tagging in Brock Anderson. JD Drake came in and elbowed Johnson in the head. Brock was attacked on the ringside apron.

Cezar Bononi tagged in and chopped Brock before grounding him into the mat. Bononi hit a pumphandle fallaway slam. A flying splash from Peter Avalon wasn't enough to finish Brock.

Anderson got the hot tag to Dustin Rhodes and went after all of the Wingmen. Lee Johnson hit a suicide dive on Avalon and Bononi while Dustin hit the neckbreaker on Peter Avalon for the win.

Result: Brock Anderson, Lee Johnson and Dustin Rhodes def. Peter Avalon, JD Drake and Cezar Bononi

Grade: C+

Brian Pillman Jr. vs Serpentico on AEW Dark: Elevation

Serpentico charged at his opponent to start the match. Brian Pillman Jr. put his momentum to rest soon enough as Julia Hart cheered from outside. The Varsity Blond member turned Serpentico inside out with a lariat and hit a vertical suplex.

Pillman hoisted Serpentico on the top rope but the latter fought out and hit a Swanton Bomb on Brian. Pillman superkicked Luther and hit a flying lariat on Serpentico for the win.

Result: Brian Pillman Jr. def Serpentico

Grade: C+

Edited by Alan John