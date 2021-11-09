×
AEW Dark: Elevation Results- Tony Schiavone lookalike debuts, former WWE star saved by future opponent, shots fired at Joe Biden

Welcome to the results for AEW Dark: Elevation
Uday Maggon
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Nov 09, 2021 09:00 AM IST
Listicle

Welcome to the results for this week's AEW Dark: Elevation. AEW's Monday night YouTube show featured six matches, with an exciting eight-man tag team bout in the main event.

Big names like Matt Hardy, Nyla Rose, Ruby Soho and Riho were all in action. Powerhouse Hobbs opened the show by facing a man resembling a young Tony Schiavone.

Without any delay, let's jump into the results.

Powerhouse Hobbs vs Danny Adams on AEW Dark: Elevation

#TeamTaz’s @TrueWillieHobbs w/ @730hook kicks off #AEWDarkElevation tonight bringing the POWER against @thanksdanthedad. Tune in NOW to AEW Dark Elevation: youtu.be/Y-DWvYrSi3M https://t.co/FoNKCLIr2N

Danny Adams made his AEW debut and went after Powerhouse Hobbs. The Team Taz member clobbered Adams' chest in the corner. Hobbs hit his finisher but broke the pin himself. He locked Adams in a Torture Rack for the win.

Result: Powerhouse Hobbs def. Danny Adams

Grade: D

The Butcher and The Blade vs Chuck Taylor and Wheeler Yuta on AEW Dark: Elevation

Up next, #TheButcher (@andycomplains) & @BladeofBuffalo w/ #TheBunny (@AllieWrestling) battle against #BestFriends @SexyChuckieT & @WheelerYuta NOW on #AEWDarkElevation: youtu.be/Y-DWvYrSi3M https://t.co/MoKzggk76m

The Blade and Chuck Taylor got us underway and the former got the upper hand early on with a shoulder tackle. But Taylor responded with arm drags. Wheeler Yuta tagged in and both men combined to hit a double elbow drop.

The Butcher joined the fray and overpowered Yuta. Wheeler hit a dropkick but couldn't get the big man off his feet. Taylor tagged in and both men hit a double suplex. The Butcher hit a Low Running Crossbody, allowing him to tag in The Blade.

The HFO members tagged in and out as they grounded Taylor with double team offense. The Blade tossed Chuck Taylor out of the ring and nearly struck his opponent with a chair. The referee stopped The Blade as The Butcher ambushed Wheeler Yuta.

Inside the ring, The Blade put the Best Friends member in a headlock. Taylor hit a soul food and tagged in Wheeler Yuta. The young star hit a flying crossbody and went for a German suplex, dropping both Hardy Family Office members. Chuck Taylor tagged in and hit the Falcon Arrow on The Blade for a nearfall.

Wheeler Yuta tagged back in and hit a Frog Splash. The Butcher broke the pin attempt. The Blade hit a spinning tombstone as The Butcher and The Blade picked up the win with a double swinging neckbreaker.

Result: The Butcher and The Blade def. Wheeler Yuta and Chuck Taylor

Grade: B-

