AEW Dark: Elevation Results: Andrade El Idolo battles IMPACT Wrestling legend, Break-up teased between two former WWE Superstars (June 20, 2022)

This week's edition of AEW Dark: Elevation featured eight matches, with a former WWE Superstar headlining the night against a top faction leader.

Mercedes Martinez and Serena Deeb vs. Heather Reckless and Tootie Lynn on AEW Dark: Elevation

The crowd were firmly behind Tootie Lynn as the match started. Serena Deeb and Lynn squared off in the middle of the ring. Deeb applied a side headlock, and she followed it up with a single leg takedown.

The former WWE Superstar tried a Gedo Clutch for a one-count. Mercedes Martinez wanted a tag, but Serena Deeb ignored her. Lynn tried to make her comeback by hitting a dropkick on Deeb.

Martinez tagged herself in, and the two veterans applied a combination submission move on their opponents. Lynn escaped Martinez's clutches and made the tag to Heather Reckless.

Reckless with a flurry of offense, however, Martinez stopped her in her tracks. Towards the end of the match, Serena Deeb hit the Detox on Heather Reckless, and Mercedes Martinez applied the Brass City Sleeper on Tootie Lynn. The two veterans won after Reckless tapped out to Deeb's Serenity Lock.

Result: Serena Deeb and Mercedes Martinez win

Andrade El Idolo vs. Frankie Kazarian on AEW Dark: Elevation

After a quick back-and-forth between the two stars, Andrade El Idolo rolled up Frankie Kazarian for a one-count. The match was evenly poised until Jose called for a timeout and distracted Kazarian.

Andrade sent Kazarian shoulder first into the ring post and dominated the bout from that point onwards. The former hit a low dropkick on the latter for a two-count. Kazarian made his comeback with some kicks and followed it up with an inside cradle for a two-count. He then hit a Crucifix Bomb for another two-count.

Towards the end of the match, Frankie Kazarian went for a Discuss Lariat, but Andrade El Idolo countered with a flatliner combination move. He won the match after hitting the Hammerlock DDT.

Result: Andrade El Idolo wins

Nyla Rosa and Marina Shafir vs. Heidi Howitzer and Max The Impaler on AEW Dark: Elevation

Nyla Rose and Max The Impaler started the match for their respective teams. Marina Shafir tagged herself in after Rose hammered down on the back of Impaler's neck.

Shafir gained some control, but Impaler pushed the former into her corner. Heidi Howitzer made the tag and immediately hit three chops on Shafir. Howitzer and Impaler were on top at this point in the match.

Marina Shafir kicked Max The Impaler's left knee and tagged in Nyla Rose. The Native Beast hit a lot of offensive moves, but she was stopped by Impaler.

The ending sequence saw Rose spear Impaler, while Shafir made Howitzer submit to the Greedy.

Result: Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir win

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. Davey Vega and Matt Fitchett on AEW Dark: Elevation

Swerve Strickland and Davey Vega started the match for the two teams. Strickland had the early advantage after a back-and-forth between him and Vega. The latter tagged in Matt Fitchett and the duo managed to get the better of Strickland.

Vega and Fitchett double-teamed Strickland, with Keith Lee standing on the apron. Lee tagged himself in after his partner took out Vega with an Inside Out Lariat. The former NXT Champion completely dominated proceedings.

Towards the end of the match, Swerve Strickland wanted the tag to hit the Swerve Stomp, but Keith Lee hit the Spirit Bomb instead to pick up the victory.

Result: Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland win

Anna Jay vs. Rebel on AEW Dark: Elevation

It was a short match between the two promising stars. Anna Jay won the match after hitting the Dangerous Jay Kick and following it up with the Queen Slayer submission move.

Result: Anna Jay wins

Tony Nese vs. Warhorse on AEW Dark: Elevation

Tony Nese wanted to shake hands with Warhorse, but he ended up taking a cheap shot instead. Nese hit a running bulldog on Warhorse and followed it up with stomps on his chest.

Warhorse made his comeback with a missile dropkick from the top rope. He was on top and hit two clotheslines on Tony Nese. However, The Premier Athlete raked his opponent's eyes and hit the Running Nese to pick up the victory.

Result: Tony Nese wins

Ruby Soho vs. Miranda Gordy on AEW Dark: Elevation

Miranda Gordy launched a pre-match attack on former WWE Superstar Ruby Soho. Gordy rolled Soho into the ring, but the latter fought back with a spinning back kick.

Gordy came back with a clothesline to the back of Soho's neck and then followed it up by slamming her opponent's face into the turnbuckle. Miranda Gordy was dominating the match at this stage.

Towards the end of the match, Soho hit a suplex to make a comeback. She then hit the STO and followed it with the Destination Unknown to pick up the victory.

Result: Ruby Soho wins

Matt Sydal vs. QT Marshall on AEW Dark: Elevation

The main event of AEW Dark: Elevation saw Matt Sydal and QT Marshall squaring off in the middle of the ring. After a back-and-forth between the two stars, Sydal got the advantage after hitting the Slice for a two-count.

He followed it with a Standing Mariposa for another two-count. He hit a spinning leg lariat for one more two-count.

Marshall drove Sydal's throat on the top rope to make a comeback. Aaron Solow took advantage of a distracted referee to hit Matt Sydal with a cheap shot. Marshall hit a backbreaker for a two-count. He went for a belly to back suplex, but Sydal reversed with a sunset flip for a two-count.

Sydal was on top at this point, however, Solow tripped him from the outside and Nick Comoroto ran an interference shortly after. This prompted the referee to eject The Factory members from ringside.

Towards the end of the match, QT Marshall went for a brainbuster, but Matt Sydal fought back with a hurricanrana to pick up the victory.

Result: Matt Sydal wins

