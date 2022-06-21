Create
AEW Dark: Elevation Results: Andrade El Idolo battles IMPACT Wrestling legend, Break-up teased between two former WWE Superstars (June 20, 2022)

Andrade El Idolo (left); Matt Sydal (right)
Modified Jun 21, 2022 05:52 PM IST

This week's edition of AEW Dark: Elevation featured eight matches, with a former WWE Superstar headlining the night against a top faction leader.

So without further ado, let's head straight into the results:

Mercedes Martinez and Serena Deeb vs. Heather Reckless and Tootie Lynn on AEW Dark: Elevation

.@ringofhonor Women's World Champion @RealMMartinez teams up with @SerenaDeeb to face @Heathereckless & @TheTootieLynn in our opening bout here on #AEWDarkElevation! Tune in right now: ▶️ youtu.be/1C5LjsiVWTs https://t.co/yx9Z62czEe

The crowd were firmly behind Tootie Lynn as the match started. Serena Deeb and Lynn squared off in the middle of the ring. Deeb applied a side headlock, and she followed it up with a single leg takedown.

The former WWE Superstar tried a Gedo Clutch for a one-count. Mercedes Martinez wanted a tag, but Serena Deeb ignored her. Lynn tried to make her comeback by hitting a dropkick on Deeb.

Martinez tagged herself in, and the two veterans applied a combination submission move on their opponents. Lynn escaped Martinez's clutches and made the tag to Heather Reckless.

Reckless with a flurry of offense, however, Martinez stopped her in her tracks. Towards the end of the match, Serena Deeb hit the Detox on Heather Reckless, and Mercedes Martinez applied the Brass City Sleeper on Tootie Lynn. The two veterans won after Reckless tapped out to Deeb's Serenity Lock.

Stereo submissions by @SerenaDeeb and @ringofhonor Women's World Champion @RealMMartinez here on #AEWDarkElevation! Don't miss any of the action from tonight: ▶️ youtu.be/1C5LjsiVWTs https://t.co/LqXnnBGKyd

Result: Serena Deeb and Mercedes Martinez win

Andrade El Idolo vs. Frankie Kazarian on AEW Dark: Elevation

Next on #AEWDarkElevation, @AndradeElIdolo goes one-on-one with @FrankieKazarian! Catch it right here: ▶️ youtu.be/1C5LjsiVWTs https://t.co/jF3AOUbG0n

After a quick back-and-forth between the two stars, Andrade El Idolo rolled up Frankie Kazarian for a one-count. The match was evenly poised until Jose called for a timeout and distracted Kazarian.

Andrade sent Kazarian shoulder first into the ring post and dominated the bout from that point onwards. The former hit a low dropkick on the latter for a two-count. Kazarian made his comeback with some kicks and followed it up with an inside cradle for a two-count. He then hit a Crucifix Bomb for another two-count.

Towards the end of the match, Frankie Kazarian went for a Discuss Lariat, but Andrade El Idolo countered with a flatliner combination move. He won the match after hitting the Hammerlock DDT.

What an incredible match between @FrankieKazarian and @AndradeElIdolo here on #AEWDarkElevation. In the end, Andrade picks up the victory after a hard-fought battle! ▶️ youtu.be/1C5LjsiVWTs https://t.co/CN5mY4o9NC

Result: Andrade El Idolo wins

Nyla Rosa and Marina Shafir vs. Heidi Howitzer and Max The Impaler on AEW Dark: Elevation

It's certainly a Beast of a Problem next on #AEWDarkElevation, when @NylaRoseBeast teams with @MarinaShafir to take on @ThundrdomeStyle & @_theyaremax_! Tune in right here: ▶️ youtu.be/1C5LjsiVWTs https://t.co/7FTV4GDRW6

Nyla Rose and Max The Impaler started the match for their respective teams. Marina Shafir tagged herself in after Rose hammered down on the back of Impaler's neck.

Shafir gained some control, but Impaler pushed the former into her corner. Heidi Howitzer made the tag and immediately hit three chops on Shafir. Howitzer and Impaler were on top at this point in the match.

Marina Shafir kicked Max The Impaler's left knee and tagged in Nyla Rose. The Native Beast hit a lot of offensive moves, but she was stopped by Impaler.

The ending sequence saw Rose spear Impaler, while Shafir made Howitzer submit to the Greedy.

A 'Greedy' submission in combination with a devastating spear, by the team of @MarinaShafir and @NylaRoseBeast, scores the win tonight on #AEWDarkElevation! ▶️ youtu.be/1C5LjsiVWTs https://t.co/wqX8EqrdF8

Result: Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir win

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. Davey Vega and Matt Fitchett on AEW Dark: Elevation

The dissension between @swerveconfident & #Limitless @RealKeithLee hasn't stopped either of them from trying to climb those tag team rankings here at #AEW. Tonight on #AEWDarkElevation, #SwerveInOurGlory looks to add another W to their record! ▶️ youtu.be/1C5LjsiVWTs https://t.co/CxGg3Zamy7

Swerve Strickland and Davey Vega started the match for the two teams. Strickland had the early advantage after a back-and-forth between him and Vega. The latter tagged in Matt Fitchett and the duo managed to get the better of Strickland.

Vega and Fitchett double-teamed Strickland, with Keith Lee standing on the apron. Lee tagged himself in after his partner took out Vega with an Inside Out Lariat. The former NXT Champion completely dominated proceedings.

Towards the end of the match, Swerve Strickland wanted the tag to hit the Swerve Stomp, but Keith Lee hit the Spirit Bomb instead to pick up the victory.

A very clear message sent to @swerveconfident by tag partner @RealKeithLee in the closing moments of this tag match here on #AEWDarkElevation as #SwerveInOurGlory pick up another victory, but things are looking far from cohesive between these two! ▶️ youtu.be/1C5LjsiVWTs https://t.co/IB3JgSehqA

Result: Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland win

Anna Jay vs. Rebel on AEW Dark: Elevation

Next on #AEWDarkElevation, @RebelTanea makes her 2022 debut against #DarkOrder's @annajay___ ! Catch the action over on our YouTube channel: ▶️ youtu.be/1C5LjsiVWTs https://t.co/ROHeHt4tPo

It was a short match between the two promising stars. Anna Jay won the match after hitting the Dangerous Jay Kick and following it up with the Queen Slayer submission move.

The #QueenSlayer is locked in and @RebelTanea taps out! @annajay___ gets the submission win tonight on #AEWDarkElevation! ▶️ youtu.be/1C5LjsiVWTs https://t.co/ITVAEnBlXg

Result: Anna Jay wins

Tony Nese vs. Warhorse on AEW Dark: Elevation

Accompanied by @MarkSterlingEsq, it's the #PremierAthlete @TonyNese, making his way to the ring to face @JPWARHORSE next on #AEWDarkElevation! Tune in here: ▶️ youtu.be/1C5LjsiVWTs https://t.co/NrRm3P7igw

Tony Nese wanted to shake hands with Warhorse, but he ended up taking a cheap shot instead. Nese hit a running bulldog on Warhorse and followed it up with stomps on his chest.

Warhorse made his comeback with a missile dropkick from the top rope. He was on top and hit two clotheslines on Tony Nese. However, The Premier Athlete raked his opponent's eyes and hit the Running Nese to pick up the victory.

It was a closely contested battle between @JPWARHORSE and @TonyNese, but in the end the #PremierAthlete stole the victory tonight on #AEWDarkElevation! Watch the action right here: ▶️ youtu.be/1C5LjsiVWTs https://t.co/aBdgyBREMf

Result: Tony Nese wins

Ruby Soho vs. Miranda Gordy on AEW Dark: Elevation

Up next on #AEWDarkElevation, @realrubysoho is set to face @MirandaGordy; don't miss it! ▶️ youtu.be/1C5LjsiVWTs https://t.co/3kdBGkJUos

Miranda Gordy launched a pre-match attack on former WWE Superstar Ruby Soho. Gordy rolled Soho into the ring, but the latter fought back with a spinning back kick.

Gordy came back with a clothesline to the back of Soho's neck and then followed it up by slamming her opponent's face into the turnbuckle. Miranda Gordy was dominating the match at this stage.

Towards the end of the match, Soho hit a suplex to make a comeback. She then hit the STO and followed it with the Destination Unknown to pick up the victory.

Destination Unknown leads @realrubysoho directly to a victory here tonight on #AEWDarkElevation! ▶️ youtu.be/1C5LjsiVWTs https://t.co/RSZCDMUz3E

Result: Ruby Soho wins

Matt Sydal vs. QT Marshall on AEW Dark: Elevation

Main event time here on #AEWDarkElevation with #TheFactory's @QTMarshall facing @MattSydal! Watch it all unfold right here: ▶️ youtu.be/1C5LjsiVWTs https://t.co/SBCvNgkomh

The main event of AEW Dark: Elevation saw Matt Sydal and QT Marshall squaring off in the middle of the ring. After a back-and-forth between the two stars, Sydal got the advantage after hitting the Slice for a two-count.

He followed it with a Standing Mariposa for another two-count. He hit a spinning leg lariat for one more two-count.

Marshall drove Sydal's throat on the top rope to make a comeback. Aaron Solow took advantage of a distracted referee to hit Matt Sydal with a cheap shot. Marshall hit a backbreaker for a two-count. He went for a belly to back suplex, but Sydal reversed with a sunset flip for a two-count.

Sydal was on top at this point, however, Solow tripped him from the outside and Nick Comoroto ran an interference shortly after. This prompted the referee to eject The Factory members from ringside.

Towards the end of the match, QT Marshall went for a brainbuster, but Matt Sydal fought back with a hurricanrana to pick up the victory.

A beautiful reversal into the hurricanrana to get the win for @MattSydal in front of his hometown of St. Louis, on the main event of #AEWDarkElevation! If you missed any of the action tonight, catch up right here! ▶️ youtu.be/1C5LjsiVWTs https://t.co/3vInXSbYYN

Result: Matt Sydal wins

